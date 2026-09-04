The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Paramount+ This Week

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This has been a big week for looking forward and looking back. Some of the year’s biggest and buzziest film festivals lay just ahead, while audiences remember late film stars like Dolly Parton, Tim Curry and Peter Cullen in the days after their deaths. Paramount+ has key movies from a few of those stars, as well as the film that provides the basis for an upcoming festival debut.

Here are the three best movies to watch on Paramount+ this week.