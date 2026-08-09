The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Prime Video This Week

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Need some help on what to watch this week? You know we’ve got your back.

With the start of August came a whole new batch of movies and shows over on Prime Video. But at the moment, you might be thinking about getting the kids back to school, or the work you have to get done this week, or literally anything else on the ever-growing list of things to think about. So don’t let picking a movie to watch become another annoying task.

Here are the three best movies to watch on Prime Video this week.