The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Prime Video This Week

Need some help on what to watch this week? You know we’ve got your back.
With the start of August came a whole new batch of movies and shows over on Prime Video. But at the moment, you might be thinking about getting the kids back to school, or the work you have to get done this week, or literally anything else on the ever-growing list of things to think about. So don’t let picking a movie to watch become another annoying task.
Here are the three best movies to watch on Prime Video this week.
Fighting with My Family
I’m sure I’ve recommended this before, but with Florence Pugh back on our screens right now thanks to — light spoiler alert — “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” I think it’s time to re-up “Fighting with My Family.”
Long before her Marvel days, Pugh played a young wrestler named Saraya, who only wanted to make it big. When she’s given the chance to go to the United States to do so, Saraya trains hard, changes her stage name to Paige, and learns exactly what it takes to be a pro wrestler (especially as a woman). It’s a very solid sports film, and based on a true story at that.
Pugh is flanked by Lena Headey, Vince Vaughn, Dwayne Johnson and more in this movie, and it doesn’t take much for you to see exactly how she eventually got the role of Yelena Belova in the MCU.
Blue Beetle
We’re still a ways out from James Gunn’s next Superman film “Man of Tomorrow,” but we do know that Xolo Maridueña will be in it. He’s returning as Blue Beetle for Gunn’s DCU. But have you seen his first run as the character?
“Blue Beetle” was a superhero film that flew a bit under the radar when it released under the previous DC regime in 2023. Maridueña stars as Mexican American teenager Jaime Reyes, a recent college grad who becomes host to an ancient alien scarab that gives him special abilities.
Fortunately, “Blue Beetle” found more of an audience when it landed on HBO Max for its streaming debut. If you didn’t and/or don’t have HBO Max, but you do have Prime Video, now is your chance to check it out, and make sure you’re prepared for “Man of Tomorrow.”
Masters of the Universe
If you missed “Masters of the Universe” in theaters, it’s now streaming, and honestly? It’s a pretty fun time, whether you’re a previous fan of the IP or not.
In it, Nicholas Galitzine stars as Adam Glenn, later known as He-Man. He’s the Prince of Eternia, but sent to Earth when Skeletor successfully executes a hostile takeover of the land. To get home, Adam needs to find the Sword of Power — which takes him awhile, despite leaving Eternia with it.
This movie is campy and delightful, and at the very least, it proves that Galitzine should be allowed to do absolutely any comedy project he wants. Does “Masters of the Universe” lean on humor a bit too much? Sure, that’s a valid critique. But, in general, it’s a fun time watch, even if it’s only a one-time watch.