Everything New on Prime Video in August 2026

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Amazon’s Prime Video is set to unveil in August not just the fourth season of one of its biggest shows but also a brand-new original series. The title for the streamer’s most noteworthy August premiere goes to “Reacher” Season 4, which is set to catch viewers back up with Alan Ritchson‘s Jack Reacher when it rolls out its first three episodes on Aug. 12.

On Aug. 5, Prime Video is also slated to release the complete first season of “Sterling Point,” the new drama series from “My Old Ass” filmmaker Megan Park. Starring Ella Rubin, Jay Duplass and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, among others, the series follows a young woman whose life is turned upside down when she inherits her mysterious grandfather’s island in Canada.

In addition to those two premieres, Prime Video’s film library will expand once again in August. Among the streamer’s August arrivals are the 1968 and 1999 versions of “The Thomas Crown Affair.” Those films’ move to the streaming service comes just a few days after Amazon MGM Studios debuted the first trailer for “Sinners” star Michael B. Jordan’s forthcoming “Thomas Crown Affair” remake, which is set to be released in March 2027.

Christopher Nolan’s “Interstellar,” Quentin Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction” and Luca Guadagnino’s Zendaya-starring sports drama “Challengers” are all slated to arrive on Prime Video on Aug. 1 as well.

Below, you can find the full list of everything new on Prime Video in August.

August 1

“Baby Boom” (1987)

“Back To School” (1986)

“Bandits” (2001)

“Barbershop” (2002)

“Barbershop 2: Back In Business” (2004)

“Barbershop: The Next Cut” (2016)

“Beauty Shop” (2005)

“Blue Velvet” (1986)

“Bridesmaids” (Unrated) (2011)

“Challengers” (2024)

“Colors” (1988)

“Cop Car” (2015)

“Everything, Everything” (2017)

“Fargo” (1996)

“Fighting With My Family” (2019)

“Hard Target” (1993)

“Hard Target 2” (2016)

“Hercules” (2014)

“Hoodlum” (1997)

“Interstellar” (2014)

“Into The Blue” (2005)

“Joy Ride” (2023)

“Just Go With It” (2011)

“Killing Me Softly” (2003)

“Licorice Pizza” (2021)

“Moonstruck” (1988)

“Mystic Pizza” (1988)

“No Way Out” (1987)

“Oblivion” (1994)

“Operation Finale” (2018)

“Overboard” (2018)

“Primate” (2026)

“Pulp Fiction” (1994)

“Quigley Down Under” (1990)

“Return To Me” (2000)

“Robocop” (1987)

“Robocop” (2014)

“Robocop 2” (1990)

“Robocop 3” (1993)

“Small Soldiers” (1998)

“Sudden Death” (1995)

“The Adventures Of Buckaroo Banzai” (1984)

“The Gambler” (2014)

“The Hustle” (2019)

“The Silencing” (2020)

“The Thomas Crown Affair” (1968)

“The Thomas Crown Affair” (1999)

“The Usual Suspects” (1995)

“What’s The Worst That Could Happen?” (2001)

“Women Talking” (2022)

“Yours, Mine, And Ours” (1968)

August 2

“Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes” (2024)

August 4

“MadTV”

“Retro Black Comedy”

“Third Watch”

“Whose Line Is It Anyway?

August 5

“Sterling Point” (2026)

August 7

“Piece By Piece” (2024)

“The Gates” (2026)

August 8

“Journey To Bethlehem” (2023)

August 9

“The Chosen in the Wild with Bear Grylls” (2026)

August 12

“Reacher” Season 4

August 17

“Blue Beetle” (2023)

August 18

“Ben Azelart”

August 19

“Is God Is” (2026)

August 20

“NOVAK DJOKOVIC: The Wolf in Winter” (2026)

August 21

“Back to the 90s” (2026)

“Good Fortune” (2025)

August 26

“The Last Sunrise” (2026)

August 27

“Nickel Boys” (2024)