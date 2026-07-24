‘Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchson Rips Trump Over Epstein Files: ‘Go to Jail!’

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“Reacher” star Alan Ritchson used a recent podcast appearance to rant for several minutes against President Donald Trump and his handling of the Epstein Files, telling Trump to just “go to jail!”

Ritchson appeared on the latest episode of the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast with Josh Horowitz to promote his new film “Motor City.” During their conversation, Horowitz noted that many actors are reluctant to be as politically outspoken as Ritchson.

“I’m missing that gene, dude. I need that because, honestly, everybody’s scared around me [over] what I’m gonna say,” Ritchson responded. “People, I think, are a little bit afraid of me because they’re like, ‘He’s a loose cannon.’ And I’m not. I’m just saying the s—t that everybody should say if they give a s—t about humanity.”

“Why am I the exception to the rule? B—h, everybody else speak up!” Ritchson said, getting increasingly vocal and passionate about the issue. “You are all feeling the same thing, you idiots. Get loud and stop kowtowing to the wrong people. Stop bowing down to people that have power. You got power too, man, and power in numbers. Dude, you know what would happen if everybody felt like me?”

You can watch the full moment yourself in the video below.

Ritchson quickly turned his attention to the Epstein Files, which the Department of Justice was ordered to release in their entirety by Congress late last year.

“Everybody else should feel like I feel, like all mad about the way things are and the abuses that are happening,” Ritchson argued. “The Epstein Files! The f—king Epstein Files! Goddamn it! Where are they?!? It’s a f—king law, b—h. Show it. You f—king pedophiles.”

“That is something that should make you want to say, ‘F—k.’ This is my f—king politics, dude. I would f—king railroad these f—kers,” the actor continued. “I would get those Epstein Files out in two seconds. Two seconds. F—king move out of the way. Get out of there. I don’t care what room they’re in. B—h, move. Give me the f—king manila envelope. I will get you the Epstein Files.”

While Horowitz joked that Ritchson had his “vote,” that was not enough to stop the “Reacher” star from finishing his impassioned rant about Trump, targeting the president’s well-publicized former friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

“Don’t you want to see what’s in there so that we can hold people accountable? These f—king rapists! We’re just cool with it?” Ritchson asked, noting, “That bitch has the keys to the nuclear [codes]. He’s, like, all up into 13-year-olds! Like, dude, what? Go to jail!”