Here are the three best movies to stream on Paramount+ this week.

Columbia Pictures Men in Black II “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” is headed back to theaters with at least one cut scene added back in, bringing Rosario Dawson’s Night Nurse back into the MCU. And hey, remember that time she was also in “Men in Black II?” Sure, it’s a stretch of a connection, but it is one that this writer’s brain made, which sparked a memory of how odd this sequel is. In it, Agent J (Will Smith) is tasked with bring the retired and neuralized Agent K (Tommy Lee Jones) back into the fray when his memories turn out to be the key to solving a case. As it happens, Rosario Dawson is also the key, given her parentage. “Men in Black II” is arguably the most forgettable of that trilogy (no, we aren’t counting the Chris Hemsworth/Tessa Thompson sequel) and that might be exactly why you should watch it this week. Refresh your memory! Read Next

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Office Christmas Party Listen, now that we’re past Thanksgiving, most of my recommendation lists will be sure to include an obligatory Christmas entry (though, not quite obligatory, since Christmas movies are just fun!). This time around, it’s “Office Christmas Party.” No one’s actual office Christmas party is this psychotic, nor would anyone want it to be, and that’s part of the fun of this movie. It centers on two co-workers who throw a truly insane Christmas party at their workplace in order to prevent 40% of the company getting laid off. When all looks lost, that party becomes a farewell bash instead, and things get truly unhinged. Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, the film stars Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman, T.J. Miller, Kate McKinnon, Olivia Munn and more, and they eat it up exactly as you’d expect them to. Read Next

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