Okay, so dishes from leftovers probably need doing, decorations may need switching — what should we watch this week while doing those things?
Well, you could just procrastinate on both and have a proper movie night instead. But, even if you’re multitasking, we have some decent ideas for this week. Yes, there’s a Christmas movie in there, but if you’re not in the mood for it, that’s perfectly fine too, we’ve made sure to have some variety.
Here are the three best movies to stream on Paramount+ this week.
Men in Black II
“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” is headed back to theaters with at least one cut scene added back in, bringing Rosario Dawson’s Night Nurse back into the MCU. And hey, remember that time she was also in “Men in Black II?”
Sure, it’s a stretch of a connection, but it is one that this writer’s brain made, which sparked a memory of how odd this sequel is. In it, Agent J (Will Smith) is tasked with bring the retired and neuralized Agent K (Tommy Lee Jones) back into the fray when his memories turn out to be the key to solving a case. As it happens, Rosario Dawson is also the key, given her parentage.
“Men in Black II” is arguably the most forgettable of that trilogy (no, we aren’t counting the Chris Hemsworth/Tessa Thompson sequel) and that might be exactly why you should watch it this week. Refresh your memory!
Office Christmas Party
Listen, now that we’re past Thanksgiving, most of my recommendation lists will be sure to include an obligatory Christmas entry (though, not quite obligatory, since Christmas movies are just fun!). This time around, it’s “Office Christmas Party.”
No one’s actual office Christmas party is this psychotic, nor would anyone want it to be, and that’s part of the fun of this movie. It centers on two co-workers who throw a truly insane Christmas party at their workplace in order to prevent 40% of the company getting laid off. When all looks lost, that party becomes a farewell bash instead, and things get truly unhinged.
Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, the film stars Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman, T.J. Miller, Kate McKinnon, Olivia Munn and more, and they eat it up exactly as you’d expect them to.
Morning Glory
“Morning Glory” is a 2010 film that almost certainly got past you, and if it didn’t, you’ll understand why I’m recommending it.
The film stars Rachel McAdams, Harrison Ford and Diane Keaton as employees at a failing morning show. McAdams plays a wide-eyed producer brought on to keep it from failing, and Ford and Keaton play the show’s co-hosts, though they butt heads a whole lot (mostly because Ford’s character is a hardened former news anchor, who simply does not believe in fluff stories).
It’s not exactly the peak of films in its era, but it’s certainly worth seeing. And, for what it’s worth, the writer of the film did tell TheWrap earlier this year that she’s open to sequel possibilities.