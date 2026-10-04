The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Prime Video This Week

We’ve made it to October folks! That means putting up decor, baseball (for some people), cozy blankets and more. And if you’re under a cozy blanket, that means it’s probably movie night, and you need something to watch.

As with the start of any new month, Prime Video got a whole slew of new additions, including the latest in the “Now You See Me” franchise. But, if you’re looking for a little bit of old with your new, we’ve got a recommendation in that realm. We even picked one sort of in the middle … ish.

Here are the three best movies to watch on Prime Video this week.

Justice Smith, Ariana Greenblatt, Dominic Sessa, Jesse Eisenberg, Isla Fisher and Dave Franco in ‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’ (Lionsgate) Now You See Me: Now You Don’t Should this movie have been called “Now You 3 Me?” Yes, yes it should have. Do we all — and “all” includes the cast themselves — call it that in our hearts? Yes again. “Now You See Me: Now You Don’t” is by no means the strongest entry in this franchise, but it’s still a part of this franchise, which means it’s a pretty fun ride. The threequel reunites the original Four Horseman, after Isla Fisher had to sit out the second film. But don’t worry, there’s room for more than one woman in the Horseman (theoretically) and Lizzy Caplan is still there too. But, this movie also introduces the next generation of Horsemen, played by Justice Smith, Ariana Greenblatt and Dominic Sessa. Meanwhile, Rosamund Pike also joins up as the Horsemen’s latest villain. “Now You See Me: Now You Don’t” does change its structure a bit, but at the end of the day, it’s a bunch of fun actors doing even more fun magic tricks. Just lean in to the fun! Read Next

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20th Century Fever Pitch We’re officially into October baseball, as well as proper Fall, so you might just be looking for a cozy rom-com. With “Fever Pitch,” you can combine the two. Though, sorry if you’re not a Red Sox fan. Starring Drew Barrymore and Jimmy Fallon (hey, remember when Jimmy Fallon was just an actor?), the film tells the story of Ben Wrightman (Fallon), a young teacher and businesswoman Lindsey Meeks (Barrymore), as they fall in love. The relationship is going well until baseball season begins, and Lindsey learns Ben is obsessed with the Boston Red Sox. Like, crazy superfan kind of obsessed. She tries to understand it, but eventually, it does impact the relationship, and choices need to be made. Don’t worry, it’s a 2005 rom-com, so it all works out in the end. It’ll be a nice little throwback this week, that especially hits if your team’s currently in the playoffs (the Red Sox aren’t, but the White Sox sure are!). Read Next

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