Billy Evans Defends Himself Against ‘Controlling Monster’ Portrayal in ‘You Can See Everything’ Documentary

Billy Evans is pushing back against his portrayal as a controlling and manipulative partner to Elizabeth Holmes in the documentary “You Can See Everything,” insisting that the version of himself audiences see on screen does not reflect who he really is.

In his first televised interview, which aired Sunday on “CBS Sunday Morning,” Evans sat down with CBS News chief correspondent Matt Gutman to address the film’s depiction of his relationship with the Theranos founder and explain why he agreed to let filmmakers Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim into their home.

Asked whether he was the person audiences saw in the documentary, Evans rejected the characterization outright.

“I am deeply passionate about my family and about the work that I do. But no, I am not some controlling monster who’s leveraging his wife for insert-whatever-anybody-is-saying. No, I am not those things,” he said.

The three-hour documentary, which follows Evans and Holmes in the weeks leading up to her 2023 prison sentence for defrauding Theranos investors, has drawn considerable attention for its portrayal of the couple’s relationship. Evans, in particular, emerged as a polarizing figure, with several scenes showing him appearing to dictate aspects of Holmes’ daily life, including one memorable moment in how she prepared eggs. The film also revealed that Evans holds power of attorney for Holmes and manages her social media accounts while she is incarcerated.

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Evans acknowledged that the experience of watching himself portrayed that way was difficult, though he stopped short of expressing anger towards Fielder and Oppenheim.

“It’s super-painful, but me being angry about it doesn’t help change it,” he said. “Look, I’m going to live my life with integrity and with who I am, and I hope people can see that over time. But if they don’t, what I care about is the people that I know, people that love me.”

He also admitted that inviting Fielder, the actor and comedian known for his very unconventional approach to filmmaking, into his home for more than a month might have been a risk he underestimated.

“I think sometimes I take too big of risks,” Evans said, describing the decision to allow the production to film their lives for 34 days and ultimately give someone else the ability to shape how audiences perceived him.

Despite his objections to his own portrayal, Evans said he actually loves the documentary. He explained that his primary motivation for participating was to give audiences a chance to see Holmes beyond the public scandal surrounding Theranos. When he watches the film, he said, he recognizes the woman he fell in love with, even if he really disagrees with the way he comes across.



Evans also pushed back on the speculation that Fielder developed romantic feelings for Holmes during the production. Evans suggested that certain moments in the film were deliberately heightened to illustrate the Fielder’s own perspective. “I think that there are bits that are played up to criticize his own bias,” he said.

Still, Evans said he has no plans to sue the filmmakers, despite joking that they might expect him to take legal action. He also said he has not spoken with Fielder since watching the finished film.



When asked whether would participate in the documentary again with the same filmmakers and knowing everything he knows now, he answered, “100%,” adding, “Because I would also have a better understanding of what I was walking into.”