Billy Evans Confirms He Felt ‘Violated’ by Full-Frontal ‘You Can See Everything’ Scene

Billy Evans, the longtime partner of convicted Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, confirmed he felt “violated” by his nude scene in Lance Oppenheim and Nathan Fielder’s documentary, “You Can See Everything.”

The businessman shared his feelings about the headline-making scene on X Monday, after asking fans to “AMA” or “ask me anything.” When one follower challenged that the shower scene, in which Evans bared all for the camera, was something he wanted, Holmes’ significant other slammed that take as a “false narrative.”

A different fan then responded looking for clarity, writing, “They forced themselves into the shower with you or they just started filming and you didn’t tell them to stop?”

In response, Evans shared a link to a news article, titled “Elizabeth Holmes’ Partner Billy Evans Felt ‘Violated’ by Full-Frontal Nude Scene in Nathan Fielder Doc, Source Says.” He also wrote, “Trust the ‘sources.’”

The article in-question, which came from People, cited a source familiar with the situation and claimed that Evans felt “his trust was violated over [the] full-frontal nude scene.”

“The shower scene wasn’t Billy’s idea,” the source stated to the outlet. “He only agreed to it with an understanding they would keep it PG.”

“Finding out otherwise via media coverage would be unsettling for anyone, to say the least,” the source added. “It’s a violation of trust and exploiting that trust for shock value.”

A representative for A24 did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Evans’ narrative directly contradicted co-director Oppenheim’s take on how the shocking scene came to be. Specifically, in October, the filmmaker told GQ that the showering scene was all Evans’ idea.

“We were in the car ride on the way back from the gym and I said to Billy, ‘We will give you some time to shower,’” Oppenheim told the outlet. “And Billy responded, ‘Want to film me showering?’ I offered to film him in a way that could avoid seeing his genitals, but Billy said he didn’t care about being seen naked.”

He added: “There’s a camera in the bathroom, there’s a camera that was on Nathan, there’s a camera outside the bathroom, and there’s an interaction that we see after Billy leaves where he sort of looks at the camera and smiles. So I don’t know what that means, but I feel like there’s enough stuff in there that gives me the impression that maybe he was excited that people could see everything and that there was full access, I guess. But it really beats me, honestly.”

“You Can See Everything” follows the currently incarcerated Theranos founder Holmes and her partner Evans in the days leading up to her prison stint. The film, which has already made over $63 million domestically, is on course to become one of A24’s biggest hits ever.

“You Can See Everything” is in theaters now.