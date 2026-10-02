Black Bear Head of US Distribution Benjamin Kramer to Exit

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Benjamin Kramer, the head of U.S. distribution at Black Bear Pictures, will be departing the company in the coming months, TheWrap has learned.

Kramer, who previously co-ran CAA’s Media Finance division for nearly a decade, joined Black Bear in July 2025 as president of domestic distribution, helping set up the company’s infrastructure for releasing high-profile films. During that time, Black Bear has distributed such films as “Christy,” “Tuner” and “The Rivals of Amziah King” domestically. Kramer will remain through the upcoming Black Bear release of “Wicker,” starring Olivia Colman and Alexander Skarsgård, which is set to hit theaters on Oct. 23.

“It is with a grateful and heavy heart I depart the great team at Black Bear,” Kramer said in a statement. ”I remain a forever fan, deeply excited and hopeful for the company’s bright future.”

More films are slated for domestic release by Black Bear through 2028. These include the meta action comedy “Jason Statham Stole My Bike” and the Laika-backed Taylor Jenkins Reid adaptation “Atmosphere” (both of which Black Bear helped produce). Guy Ritchie’s “Wife & Dog,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Rosamund Pike and Anthony Hopkins, is also set for domestic distribution by Black Bear, with a release date of Feb. 19, 2027.

“Ben has been hugely valuable in helping Black Bear stand up a powerful domestic operation,” said Black Bear CEO Teddy Schwarzman in a statement. “I’m proud of the work we’ve done in recruiting exceptional talent to head our theatrical distribution, marketing and publicity departments, and equally important, developing an enviable post-theatrical infrastructure. The pieces are now in place for the next phase of Black Bear’s growth, and I’d like to thank Ben for his time and investment in Black Bear.”

Under Schwarzman’s leadership, alongside partner Michael Heimler and Black Bear International partner and president John Friedberg, the company has assembled a team to sustain its domestic distribution operation, including David Spitz (head of U.S. theatrical distribution), Bianca Parkes (head of domestic marketing), Heather Phillips (head of domestic publicity), Katie Anderson (EVP of acquisitions) and Dan Cohen (head of television distribution).