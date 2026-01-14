Black Bear Dates Guy Ritchie’s ‘Wife & Dog,’ Matthew McConaughey’s ‘The Rivals of Amziah King’ for 2026

Black Bear has dated four films for its 2026 U.S. distribution slate, including Guy Ritchie’s “Wife & Dog” starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Rosamund Pike, the studio announced on Wednesday.

“Wife & Dog” will open wide Oct. 23, 2026. The suspense thriller centers on the Fairbank family as their relentless greed fuels betrayal and murder in a battle for succession. Cosmo Jarvis, James Norton, Paddy Considine and Anthony Hopkins round out the cast. Ritchie wrote and directed, with John Friedberg, Ritchie and Ivan Atkinson producing.

Matthew McConaughey stars in “The Rivals of Amziah King,” opening in limited release Aug. 14 before going wide on Aug. 21. Directed by Andrew Patterson from a script by James Montague, the drama follows charismatic bluegrass musician Amziah King, who oversees a honey-making operation in rural Oklahoma. When his estranged foster daughter returns, his rivals threaten everything he’s built. The film also stars Angelina LookingGlass, Cole Sprouse, Scott Shepherd, Rob Morgan, Tony Revolori and Kurt Russell.

Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Daniel Roher makes his narrative feature debut with “Tuner,” opening in limited release May 22 before expanding on May 29. The film, which premiered at Telluride last year and will play at this year’s Sundance, stars Leo Woddall as a gifted piano tuner whose heightened hearing draws criminals who want him to crack safes. The cast includes Havana Rose Liu, Dustin Hoffman, Tovah Feldshuh, Lior Raz and Jean Reno. Roher co-wrote the script with Robert Ramsey.

Leslie Mann, Isla Fisher, Michelle Buteau and Anna Faris star in “Spa Weekend,” opening wide Sept. 4. Directed by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore from their script, the comedy follows three childhood best friends whose luxury spa getaway descends into chaos. Suzanne Todd, John Friedberg, Teddy Schwarzman and Michael Heimler produce.

The films join Jason Statham’s “Shelter,” which Black Bear releases wide on Jan. 30.

Black Bear launched its domestic distribution business last summer and plans to release up to 12 theatrical titles per year. Black Bear also produced and financed Clint Bentley’s “Train Dreams,” currently streaming on Netflix, which has received nominations from the Producers Guild of America, Critics’ Choice, Film Independent Spirit Awards and Gotham Awards for Best Picture.