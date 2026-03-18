Michaela Coel to Tackle ‘Bloodsport’ Reimagining for A24

A reimagining of martial arts classic “Bloodsport” is in the works at A24, the studio announced on Wednesday.

“I May Destroy You” creator Michaela Coel will write and direct the reimagining, marking her third collaboration with A24.

The original “Bloodsport,” released in 1988, starred Jean Claude Van Damme as Frank Dux, a U.S. Army soldier who goes AWOL to compete in an underground martial arts tournament known as the Kumite. Van Damme broke out in the movie, launching his Hollywood career and establishing him as an action star. The 1988 film was directed by Newt Arnold.

Marc Toberoff will produce. Alberto Lensi will also serve as a producer. Stuart Manashil and Peggy DiSalle will serve as executive producers. A24 will finance and distribute the film.

Michaela Coel (Photo credit Michael Marsland)

“I have long been in awe of fighters, and astounded by the discipline, intensity and isolation the sport demands of them,” Coel said in a statment. “I am excited to explore this world, especially so with A24 as my collaborators. LET’S F–KING GO.”

Toberoff added: “In 1988, the now-iconic ‘Bloodsport’ introduced audiences to the gritty aesthetic of mixed martial arts, and I look forward to bringing back that high-energy tournament format to the big screen again.”

Coel is currently in production on the A24/HBO/BBC mini-series, “First Day on Earth,” which she wrote, executive produces, co-directs and stars in. She will soon be seen in A24’s “Mother Mary,” directed by David Lowery, starring opposite Anne Hathaway, and in Steven Soderbergh’s “The Christophers” opposite Ian McKellen.

Coel is repped by UTA and Maison Two.