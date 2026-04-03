Britt Lower and Haley Joel Osment to Receive Craft in Focus Awards From San Luis Obispo International Film Festival

The San Luis Obispo International Film Festival is nearly upon us. And this year, they are giving the Craft in Focus Awards to a couple of heavy hitters.

Happening from April 23 to 28, SLOIFF organizers have announced that the 2026 Craft in Focus Awards will be given to Britt Lower and Haley Joel Osment. Both actors will have films playing at this year’s festival.

Lower, whose breakout role happened on Apple TV’s sensation “Severance,” has her film “Sender” screening later this month, following its debut at South by Southwest earlier this spring. She will take part in a conversation following a screening of “Sender” on Sunday, April 26, at the San Luis Obispo historic Masonic Lodge.

“Britt brings a striking presence to the screen, fully committing to every role she takes on,” festival executive director Skye McLennan said in a Friday statement. “We’re excited to explore her career and highlight her long-standing support of independent film and distinctive, boundary-pushing projects.”

Osment, whose breakout role was while he was still a child (in M. Night Shyamalan’s classic “The Sixth Sense”) has had a long and varied career covering multiple genres across television and film. His latest film, “How to Date Again,” will have its world premiere at this year’s SLOIFF. It makes sense, since the film was shot primarily in San Luis Obispo County.

The screening of “How to Date Again,” and a conversation following, is scheduled for Saturday, April 25, at the same Masonic Lodge.

“Haley first captured audiences with his standout childhood performance in ‘The Sixth Sense,’ and we’re looking forward to reflecting on his notable career as well as spotlighting his evolution into comedy and his continued commitment to championing independent film,” McLennan added.

With a slate of over 100 films from 25 countries including narrative features, short films, feature documentaries and doc shorts, the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival is known for its dedication to diversity and inclusivity, highlighting both emerging and established filmmakers from around the globe. This year brings two new categories: Episodics and a special award recognizing the Best Genre/Horror Film, with special screenings of sports documentary (about the legendary Billy Jean King) “Give Me the Ball!” and the Closing Night selection of “Power Ballad,” starring Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas.