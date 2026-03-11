‘Power Ballad’ Trailer: Nick Jonas and Paul Rudd Clash Over Song Authorship

Ready to sing along with “Power Ballad?”

The latest film from John Carney, who made music-tinged films “Once” and “Sing Street,” stars Nick Jonas as a former boy band star who befriends a wedding singer played by Paul Rudd. And now you can watch the brand-new trailer below.

Play video

As you can tell from the trailer, there’s some friction between the pop star and the wedding singer when Jonas’ Danny takes a song that was written by Rudd’s Rick and turns it into a smash hit. That’s got to sting!

Jack Reynor, Havana Rose Liu, Sophie Vavasseur and Peter McDonald also star.

“Power Ballad” just had its world premiere at the Dublin International Film Festival and is about to screen at the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas, with the movie getting a wide release from Lionsgate this summer.

Carney’s most recent movie, “Flora and Son,” was released by Apple TV in the fall of 2023. That film starred Eve Hewson as a young mother who gets through to her troubled son via the power of music (of course). It was warmly reviewed by critics.

Rudd recently starred in “Anaconda,” a sleeper hit for Sony that grossed $134 million worldwide, and will be seen as Ant-Man later this year in “Avengers: Doomsday” (due out on December 18), while Jonas will soon appear in the third “Jumanji” movie alongside Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan. The untitled “Jumanji” sequel will hit theaters on December 11.

“Power Ballad” will be released from Lionsgate on June 5, 2026.