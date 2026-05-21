Louis Clichy’s Hand-Drawn ‘Iron Boy’ Picked Up by Sony Pictures Classics Out of Cannes

From France to the rest of the world, Louis Clichy’s hand-drawn “Iron Boy” has been acquired by Sony Pictures Classics out of Cannes.

The former Pixar animator’s solo debut premiered in the Un Certain Regard section this week at the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival.

“Coming into Cannes, we knew the film would be well received, but its success exceeded even our expectations both in terms of sales and reviews from the international press. It feels only natural that ‘Iron Boy’ has found a home in the U.S. with SPC. Over the years, we built a strong working relationship with Tom, Michael, and Dylan. They are not only exceptional distributors, admittedly among the very best in the industry, but also people of great sensitivity and taste. They will take this film very far,” said Nicolas Brigaud-Robert, co-CEO of Playtime, who negotiated the deal.

SPC now has the “Iron Boy” rights in North America, Latin America, India and Southeast Asian TV for the movie about a young kid who must wear an iron corset to keep himself from falling over as the world spins around him.

The voice cast includes the director’s son Gary Clichy, Rod Paradot, Brune Moulin, Dimitri Colas, Aurélie Vassort, Alexandre Astier and Jean-Pascal Zadi, with animation by Chloë Aubert. Producers are Céline Vanlint and Nicolas de Rosanbo for Eddy Cinéma, with Fabrice Delville and Christophe Toulemonde for Beside Production, Agathe Sofer and Alexandre Astier for Regular Production serving as co-producers, along with France 3 Cinéma, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Cinéma and RTBF.

“A bittersweet, gorgeously animated family film that looks like a watercolor painting come to life, Louis Clichy’s ‘Iron Boy’ (‘Le Corset’) is a solo feature debut whose sense of imagination is matched only by its sharp craft and the passionate care of its storytelling,” Chase Hutchinson wrote in his positive review of the film. “Drawing from much of the director’s own life and proving all the more vibrant because of its specificity, it’s the type of film that already feels like it could become a new classic for animation lovers new and old.”