Cannes Day 6: ‘Paper Tiger’ Earns Raves, ‘Club Kid’ Ignites Bidding War

It’s been a buzzy weekend in Cannes. We’ve got a full-on bidding war for one of the most highly anticipated titles of the fest, plus James Gray’s star-studded crime thriller “Paper Tiger” earned rave reviews (even if Scarlett Johansson missed the standing ovation). Plus Javier Bardem speaks out and reviews galore.

Here’s our recap of Day 6.

James Gray Does It Again

Acclaimed “The Immigrant” and “Armageddon Time” filmmaker James Gray returned to Cannes with crime drama “Paper Tiger,” and the film earned a rapturous reaction at its premiere and rave reviews.

Our own Steve Pond called the film — which stars Miles Teller and Scarlett Johansson as a couple embroiled with the mob alongside Teller’s brother, played by Adam Driver — a sentimental entry in a genre that is traditionally unsentimental, praising Gray’s specificity for the 1980s-set story.

“[The film] is a taut exercise in suspense, with a couple of bravura sequences that stretch the tension to the breaking point as hubris and wishful thinking lead a family into dangers they didn’t know existed,” he wrote. “Rarely do you find a thriller with this much heart.”

Miles Teller, James Gray and Adam Driver premiere “Paper Tiger” at Cannes (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP via Getty Images)

Gray tried to call Johansson on FaceTime during the lengthy standing ovation for the film, but the actress — unable to make Cannes due to a schedule conflict — didn’t answer.

At the press conference for the movie, which Neon picked up ahead of its Cannes debut, Gray discussed the film’s approach to tackling the American Dream.

James Gray trying to call Scarlett Johansson during the standing ovation for Paper Tigers. #Cannes pic.twitter.com/bJ6ANyLnmz — Radheyan Simonpillai (@JustSayRad) May 16, 2026

“Every nation needs a kind of collective myth,” he said. “But if that dream is reduced to money alone, without any sense of spiritual uplift or freedom, it ultimately dissolves.”

“Now, I’m not advocating for socialist dictatorships,” Gray continued, equally wary of a purely transactional system. “I’m only saying that when the market is the only thing that matters, it’s devastating… and the current American president is a symptom of that.”

Driver, meanwhile, was asked about Lena Dunham’s portrayal of him in her recently released memoir, to which he quipped, “I have no comment on any of that. I’m saving it all for my book!”

‘Club Kid’ Is the Belle of the Ball

Jordan Firstman’s “Club Kid,” which drew positive responses when it premiered on Friday, has ignited the festival’s first bidding war of the year. TheWrap has learned that A24, Netflix, Searchlight, Focus and Mubi are all pursuing the film, which stars the “I Love LA” breakout as a washed-out club promoter who discovers he has a son.

It’s notable given that there are few anticipated titles up for sale this year, after Neon picked up a lot of the biggest films ahead of the festival. Stay tuned to TheWrap to find out who wins.

Javier Bardem Unafraid of Career Consequences for Speaking Out

Speaking at a press conference for his film “The Beloved,” Javier Bardem addressed potential career ramifications for his outspoken stance on Israel’s actions in Gaza.

“The fear does exist. Granted that one has to do things, even if you feel a bit scared or afraid. You have to be able to look at yourself in the mirror and look at yourself in the eyes, and that was my case. My mother taught me to be the way I am,” he said.

Javier Bardem at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival (Photo by Teresa Suarez/Pool/Getty Images)

“There is no B plan, no alternative, and this entails consequences, which I’m fully ready to shoulder. These consequences, well, I’ve heard about this, but as I said yesterday, I can’t corroborate things or provide facts or proofs. You have these denunciations.”

The Oscar-winning actor said he’s been fielding more offers recently, which he attributes to the “younger generation” triggering a shift in narratives. But reiterated his stance on the situation in Gaza.

“Genocide is a fact. You can fight against it, you can try to justify it, explain it. That is a fact,” he said.

Javier Bardem says genocide in Gaza “is a fact” and says “silence” is justifying it:



“I believe when you encourage others to talk and get their own thoughts about certain things, there is mobilisation and changes the situation,” he said at Cannes film festival. pic.twitter.com/QHe59jJYfT — Screen International (@Screendaily) May 17, 2026

Reviews!

Catch up on our latest Cannes reviews below.