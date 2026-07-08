New ‘Cheetah Girls’ Movie Greenlit at Disney With Raven-Symoné and 2 OGs Returning

Hope you haven’t lost your growl power, because you’re going to need it. A fourth “Cheetah Girls” film is underway at Disney, and yes, some of the original Cheetahs are returning.

“The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen” has been greenlit at Disney Channel and Disney+, with Raven-Symoné executive producing alongside Debra Martin Chase, and returning as Galleria Garibaldi. But, she’s not the only Cheetah Girl to put her spots back on. Adrienne Bailon is also set to return as Chanel, with Sabrina Bryan set to make a special appearance as Dorinda.

Of course, this won’t just be the Cheetah Girls of the original film. A new set of girls have been cast, including “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” star Leah Sava’ Jeffries, who will play Galleria’s daughter Faith.

Carmen Sanchez (“Electric Bloom”) will play Chanel’s sister Dior, while Kaileen Chang plays a character named Ruby and Sophie Lennon plays Brooklyn. Newcomer Kamogelo Ramashala, a local South African actor discovered during Disney’s global open casting call, is set as Kendi.

The story picks up when Galleria and Chanel, alongside Faith and her friends, travel to Africa to volunteer at a wildlife sanctuary. “Along the way, these four teen girls test their friendship, find their voice and discover the true Cheetah spirit as they save the preserve and ultimately take the stage as the new Cheetah Girls,” according to the synopsis.

Lynn Whitfield and Lori Alter are set to reprise their roles as Dorothea and Juanita, the mothers of Galleria and Chanel, respectively. Among the newcomers is also Sophia Bush, who will appear in a supporting role as Jennifré

Martin Chase (“The Princess Diaries”), who executive produced the first three “The Cheetah Girls” films, returns for this latest installment alongside Symoné as executive producer.

Directed and co-produced by Bille Woodruff (“Bridgerton”) and written by Kara Holden, Sarah Watson and Deborah Swisher, the movie is produced by Disney Kids & Family and features choreography by Kyle Hanagami. Bailon is a co-producer. The films are based on “The Cheetah Girls” book series by Deborah Gregory.

An exact release date remains unclear, as the film goes into production later this month.

The new “Cheetah Girls” film news comes during a huge year for Disney Channel fans — particularly millennial fans — following the 20th anniversary special for “Hannah Montana.” Later this summer, the 2008 favorite “Camp Rock” will see a threequel hit the streamer as well.

Believe it, mister. They’re Cheetah Girls, cheetah sisters.