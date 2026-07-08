Christopher Nolan Says Using Modern English in ‘The Odyssey’ Was ‘A No-Brainer’

Audiences have noted that trailers for “The Odyssey” showcase the actors using a very modern form of English. Words like “Daddy” and exclamations like “Let’s go!” jumped out to viewers, eager to dissect the first glimpses of Christopher Nolan’s take on the classic epic.

When asked about using modern language in his upcoming historical fantasy film, Nolan called the decision “a no-brainer.”

“I was maybe being naïve, it might bite me on the ass,” Nolan admitted to the LA Times. “But I wanted an earthy narrative.”

That decision was probably for the best. While some social media users have poked fun at the updated dialogue in Nolan’s spin on the centuries-old epic, it’s hard to imagine a modern blockbuster committing to a direct translation of the material. Keep in mind, debates over which translation of “The Odyssey” best captures the original epic passed down via oral tradition (or if a single “Homer” even existed) have raged long before Nolan ever got his hands on the material.

As Nolan put it, he wanted “language that has emotional not intellectual meaning to people.”

Nolan has made some massively accessible blockbusters, with the director’s “Dark Knight” trilogy mixing his own voice as a filmmaker with traditional superhero storytelling. At the same time, he’s made several films that, while beloved, are notably dense, with movies like “Memento,” “Tenet” and even his Best Picture winner “Oppenheimer” mixing intricate narratives with nonlinear storytelling.

It’s notable that he wants the language of “The Odyssey” to cut through formality and hit audiences in a more emotionally direct way. Thus far, it seems to be working, with early viewers praising the blockbuster as a triumphant feat of filmmaking.

“It’s Christopher Nolan’s most straightforward movie ever — and also maybe his most impressive,” user @jacobkleinman said on X. “Both the epic scale and attention to detail are absolutely stunning. The closest comparison I can think of is Peter Jackson’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ trilogy.”