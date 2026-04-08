Cinema United Sets Filmmaker Leadership Council With Jerry Bruckheimer, Emma Thomas and More

Jerry Bruckheimer and Emma Thomas are set to lead the Filmmaker Leadership Council with Cinema United, in an effort to provide recommendations on issues facing theatrical movie releases.

They will be joined by directors Brad Bird, Ryan Coogler, Jason Reitman and Celine Song, as well as executive director Greg Foster. Bruckheimer will serve as chair alongside Thomas as vice chair.

“Our industry is strongest when it works together to promote the singular experience of seeing a movie on the big screen,” Cinema United president/CEO Michael O’Leary said in a Wednesday statement. “That is what drives us — and it is what will forge the Next Great Era in Cinema. The importance of having Jerry and Emma at the helm of this initiative, at such a critical time for our industry, cannot be overstated. The insight, leadership, passion and impact from the entire leadership council is unparalleled, and we are honored to be working alongside all of them to secure the future of the theatrical experience for generations to come.”

The issues at hand include “consolidation, sustainable windows, the promotion and marketing of the cinematic experience, and highlighting innovation and technology,” according to the FLC.

“Movies that captivate audiences and take their breath away—that’s why so many of us got into this business in the first place. There is nothing like that feeling of sitting in a dark theatre, the sound washing over you, watching something unfold on a massive screen that you simply cannot replicate anywhere else,” Bruckheimer added. “As filmmakers, we pour everything we have into creating those moments. We are at a defining point in the future of this industry, and I am honored to join this incredible group of filmmakers and work alongside Cinema United to ensure that experience endures — in cities and towns across the globe, for audiences everywhere.”

“There is a profound cultural value in gathering together with a group of strangers and connecting while experiencing something special on the big screen,” Thomas echoed. “That shared moment — the laughter, the tears, the collective intake of breath — is irreplaceable. That is what this is about: making sure that cinemas of all sizes, around the world, can continue to present our stories in the best possible setting, so movie fans of all ages can enjoy them as they were intended to be seen.”

The news comes just a week ahead of CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas, where O’Leary, Bruckheimer and Thomas will discuss the council’s work of championing the future of cinema worldwide.

“On behalf of everyone in exhibition, I want to express our profound gratitude to this remarkable group of filmmakers for their commitment to this cause,” O’Leary concluded. “We are excited to work together to ensure that local theatres continue to be cultural and economic anchors of their communities, and to preserve the unparalleled experience of a movie on the big screen for moviegoers everywhere.”