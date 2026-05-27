Armie Hammer Returns as a Leading Man in ‘Citizen Vigilante’ Trailer

The trailer for director Uwe Boll’s upcoming action thriller “Citizen Vigilante” offers a new look at Armie Hammer‘s first leading man turn since his public cancellation five years ago.

Hammer stars in the film as Sanders, a 21st century vigilante who decides to take matters of public justice into his own hands and start hunting down criminals and corrupt officials that he believes the government is failing to hold accountable. The more acts of vigilantism he commits, the more his profile grows — earning him both public support as a hero for the underdog and the attention of an Interpol chief (Costas Mandylor) who views him as a menace to society.

Described as a 21st century riff on “Death Wish,” “Citizen Vigilante” gives Hammer the chance to flex some of the same action-movie muscles onscreen that he previously exercised in films like “Free Fire” and Guy Ritchie’s “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.” Boll wrote and directed the new thriller, which is set to hit theaters, digital and on demand on June 19.

You can watch the “Citizen Vigilante” trailer yourself below.

Hammer once occupied a comfortable place as a recognizable and successful Hollywood star, thanks in no small part to his acclaimed supporting turn in 2017’s “Call Me By Your Name.” However, his career took an abrupt downturn when a number of women came forward in 2021 with allegations against him involving rape, sexual and emotional abuse and, in certain instances, stated interest in cannibalism. (One woman alleged that Hammer had expressed a desire to cook and eat one of her ribs.)

Hammer, for his part, denied all the allegations against him, insisting that he had only ever engaged in acts of consensual BDSM and emotional abuse. Nothing came of an LAPD investigation into the allegations. That did not stop Hammer from being dropped from a number of projects, though, and becoming something of a post-#MeToo Hollywood pariah. Since the allegations came out, he has starred in just one film that was shot after 2021 (last year’s “Frontier Crucible”).