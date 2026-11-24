Christopher Briney and Michelle Randolph’s “Clashing Through the Snow” brings viewers into the holiday season with a dose of rom-com clichés that never tire.

The Prime Video holiday film shamelessly leans on romance tropes that have worked for decades. Two go-getter publishing editors Ryan (Briney) and Hannah (Randolph) must fight to find a bestseller by Christmas to keep their job. But one grounded flight forces the bitter rivals together, taking them on a twisty journey from the snowy Midwest to New York City.

For Briney and Randolph, joining the lineage of holiday rom-coms felt like a rite of passage in their burgeoning careers.

“You can watch movies however many times as you want, but holiday movies are almost encouraged to rewatch year after year,” Randolph said. “So it was really special to make it.”

Briney said that he was inspired by “Planes, Trains and Automobiles,” while Randolph took inspiration from “The Proposal” and “When Harry Met Sally.” The duo noted that they leaned more into comedic references for their film than the romantic elements.

In the film, the rivals find themselves in a haunted inn owned by Teddy, played by Lukas Gage. The innkeeper takes Ryan and Hannah on a tour of his hotel and tells them all of the spooky stories within its walls.

Briney and Randolph only shot with Gage for less than a week but said they could not stop laughing with him in the scenes, many of which made it into the blooper reel at the end of the movie.

“There were so many scenes with Lukas because he was off the rails,” Briney recalled.

“There was something he kept doing where he kept putting his fingers in the glass. I don’t know if that’s in the movie or bloopers,” he said of the scene were Lukas pours the rivals’ water over breakfast. “He kept having his hands all the way in the water, and I don’t know, it really got me.”

“We shot with him for like three days, and we were wildly unproductive those three days,” Randolph added.

Michelle Randolph and Chris Briney in “Clashing Through the Snow” (Credit: Prime Video)

In a wild turn of events to save their rental car, Ryan and Hannah had to pose as a mall Santa and Mrs. Claus. This sequence turned into a montage with several children taking pictures with the holiday fixtures as the duo navigated crying babies and peeing toddlers.

The stars said that the sequence was mostly scripted except for when their director Carlson Young’s real-life children got involved.

“It was just the ending montage with the newborns and infants. That was all like our director Carlson’s family,” Randolph said.

“She would like throw you a baby,” Briney joked.

One cliché among many explored in the enemies to lovers rom-com was the “only one bed” trope. On their quest to make it to New York by Christmas, the rivals stay at a Christmas themed motel with only one room left available. Here the couple has some of their most emotional conversations while getting drunk off the minibar eggnog.

“It’s a really sweet moment for both of these characters, and I think that it’s approached in such a fun way. The comedy sort of brings you into the scene,” Briney said. “It’s a breath of understanding that they haven’t had yet in the movie.”

Chris Briney in “Clashing Through the Snow” (Credit: Prime Video)

“There’s so few moments to get into the real connection between them,” Randolph added. “There’s a lot of short funny scenes, but these few moments of real conversation and backstory are so important for you to have character development, but also for their relationship to deepen.”

“And then Ryan ruins it by puking,” she joked.

The guest cast for the film included some standouts with Zarna Garg, Paris Hilton, Julia Fox, Tan France and even the NBA champion-winning New York Knicks starring in the film. Briney said that Hilton, whom his character Ryan woos over, was “so game.”

“Paris was so here for the bit and for the joke, and was so down to throw out an alternate line,” Briney said. “She was so lovely and so funny.”

When asked to tease anything about the upcoming “Summer I Turned Pretty” movie set to release with Prime Video next summer, Briney kept his lips sealed.

However, Randolph did share that she is in the middle of filming “Landman” Season 3, having just filmed a scene with her as a TCU cheerleader last week.

“Clashing Through the Snow” is available to stream on Prime Video now.