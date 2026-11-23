“Clashing Through the Snow” is a new romantic comedy about two rival romance book editors — “enemies,” if you will — who fight over the same job, while in forced proximity, during a road trip, as they fake a relationship, at Christmas.

They eventually become lovers, obviously, but God only knows why it takes so long. If these two were any good at their jobs, and we’re supposed to believe they are, they’d recognize the telltale tropes immediately and skip to the end and just make out. That, or in the last scene we’d find them both institutionalized, ranting and raving about how they’re trapped in one of their client’s novels, and may never have existed at all.

Carlson Young’s unapologetically clichéd Amazon Prime Original doesn’t go “Wes Craven’s New Nightmare” on the romance genre. It doesn’t go “Scream” either. It’s hardly a shocker but “Clashing Through the Snow” just does what movies in this genre do. It rifles through familiar beats, concocts a few spins on the old plot points, casts a couple of charmers and calls it a merry day. The premise had the potential to be clever but I guess competent will have to suffice.

I’ll give “Clashing Through the Snow” this much, however: The screenwriters, Daniel Mackey and Rebecca Ewing, make the dialogue memorable. When Hannah (Michelle Randolph) and Ryan (Christopher Briney) find out there’s only one rental car, and they’ll have to share it to get to New York City in time for the holidays, they don’t just pout. Hannah says, and I quote, “I would rather road trip it with Kanye West while listening to Fran Drescher narrate ‘Mein Kampf.’” That may be a little wordy as insults go but you gotta admit it’s evocative.

Hannah and Ryan are competing for a job at a major book publisher, and they both have make-it-or-break-it meetings in The Big Apple on December 23rd. Surprise! They’re on the same plane. Surprise! The plane gets stuck in Salt Lake City. Surprise! They have to drive the rest of the way. Surprise! They’re forced to share a hotel room. Surprise! They have to pretend that they’re engaged. Surprise! One of them gets swatted.

If you’re not up on the latest popular romance genre clichés, that last one is unusual. Two enemies on the road to becoming lovers, in this case literally, frequently backslide at the end of the second act and become antagonistic again. But calling the police to smash down someone’s door just to make a point is so dark that “Clashing Through the Snow” struggles to recover afterwards. In the end we move on not because anyone learned a valuable lesson, but because miraculously no one was injured, and we’re too busy watching these people commit grand theft motorcycle while stalking a celebrity to get the rights to their memoir, which they only know about because someone at Alcoholics Anonymous didn’t respect the “anonymous” part.

When you put it that way “Clashing Through the Snow” sounds kind of interesting, maybe even a little grim. But the film isn’t comfortable exploring the consequences of Hannah and Ryan’s actions. It breezes past all the parts that make it unique — and/or a little messed up — with a cozy little flurry, as if this was all just par for the course. Never mind the ugliness, here comes the sexual tension.

Michelle Randolph and Christopher Briney are cute enough to make their romance work. Ryan’s characterization is inconsistent, and shifts to fit whatever vibe each scene is going for, whether it clicks with what we’ve seen before or not. Sometimes he’s effete, sometimes he’s down to earth. Sometimes he’s anal about statistics, sometimes he’s relaxed and personal. He’s the kind of guy who’d buy you a Christmas tree one minute and falsely accuse you of being on crystal meth the next. But Briney gives great withering glares, and he always captures our attention. Hannah is a pretty straightforward character in comparison, but we know where we stand with her and Randolph plays the part with ease.

“Clashing Through the Snow” concludes with a twist borrowed, wholesale, from a classic episode of “Frasier.” But it’s the natural conclusion to the whole plot, and that episode is over 30 years old, so although it’s a little distracting it’s still fair game. If you’re going to borrow, borrow from the best. And if you’re going to borrow from the best, don’t screw the formula up by turning to the dark side in the middle. And if you’re going to turn to the dark side in the middle, don’t pretend the audience won’t to notice.

Carlson Young’s rom-com is an efficient delivery mechanism for semi-believable rom and semi-funny com, and although it never fully capitalizes on the promise of its premise, it could be a lot worse. For a romantic comedy going straight to Amazon Prime, that qualifies as praise. Heavily qualified praise, but praise nonetheless.

“Clashing Through the Snow” is now playing exclusively on Amazon Prime.