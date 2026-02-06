Paramount Release Dates: David Corenswet’s John Tuggle Movie Set for Christmas, ‘The Rescue’ and ‘Get Lite’ Slated

Paramount has dated David Corenswet’s untitled film about John Tuggle, “Mr. Irrelevant” of the 1983 NFL Draft, to open wide on Dec. 25, the studio announced on Friday.

The film is directed by Jonathan Levine (“50/50,” “Longshot”) and written and produced by Emmy-nominated writer Nick Santora (“Reacher,” “Fubar”). Tuggle started five games as a fullback his rookie year, and was named the 1983 New York Giants Special Teams Player of the Year. Another notable “Mr. Irrelevant” is Brock Purdy, who was drafted in 2022 and is currently the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers.

Corenswet is currently in prep to return as Superman in James Gunn’s “Man of Tomorrow” for DC Studios.

The studio also dated “The Rescue” to open wide on Jan. 29, 2027. Directed by Potsy Ponciroli, the modern western stars Brandon Sklenar and Hassie Harrison. The film follows a rodeo cowboy whose skills are put to the test outside the arena. According to an insider, the film is in the vein of Liam Neeson’s “Taken,” but with a cowboy. Ponciroli produces with Shannon Houchins and Cliff Roberts.

Paramount also dated current Academy Award nominee Teyana Taylor’s feature directorial debut “Get Lite” for a wide release on April 9, 2027. The dance drama stars Storm Reid as a sheltered dance student who finds inspiration, love and family in the subways of New York City. Kenya Barris and Anni Weisband produce for Khalabo Ink Society alongside Reid and Robyn Simpson for A Seed & Wings Productions, and Bill Karesh for OFFBRND. Taylor executive produces.

An untitled horror event film has also been set for July 16, 2027.