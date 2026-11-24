David Fincher admitted he lied about Ben Affleck’s “Gone Girl” hat causing production delays, confessing he purposefully said it to mess with the movie’s star.

During Monday’s episode of “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, Fincher copped to the fib, telling host Josh Horowitz point-blank, “I made it up.”

Following the release of “Gone Girl” in 2014, Affleck told The New York Times that he and Fincher had “a legitimate fight” when Fincher asked him to wear a New York Yankees hat for one scene in the movie. Affleck, a longtime Boston Red Sox fan, shared he and Fincher eventually chose a New York Mets hat as a compromise.

“I said, ‘David, I love you, I would do anything for you,’” Affleck shared at the time “‘But I will not wear a Yankees hat. I just can’t. I can’t wear it because it’s going to become a thing, David. I will never hear the end of it. I can’t do it.’ And I couldn’t put it on my head.”

Then, in the DVD commentary for the thriller, Fincher claimed that production shut down for several days over the alleged hat drama. Yet, Fincher elaborated on “Happy Sad Confused” that he wasn’t being serious with his commentary remarks.

“When you do those DVD commentaries, sometimes you can get lost in trying to keep yourself awake,” he said. “He was vehemently against wearing the hat, and so I thought I would torture him on the on the DVD commentary.”

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Fincher’s explanation came a month after Affleck called him out on the same podcast, labeling him a “lying mother—ker” over the DVD commentary.

“That is such a f—ing lie. I don’t know why he loves to say s–t like that,” he said at the time. “I’m friends with him and I adore him and he’ll f–king lie if he thinks it’ll get a reaction.”

Affleck then explained that Fincher has “a very dark sense of humor,” adding, “I know he thought, ‘I’ll make Ben suffer for this for many years.’” He wasn’t wrong, it seems.

As for why he pushed back against the Yankees hat, Affleck said he didn’t think it was a “good idea” given is known support for the Red Sox, claiming it would’ve been “a big distraction.”