Zosia Mamet opened up Monday about her “absolutely horrible” experience on “Mad Men” with showrunner Matthew Weiner, which led her to quit after just five episodes.

On her Monday episode of “Armchair Expert,” host Dax Shepard asked her what it was like to join “Mad Men” early on in her career. She played Joyce Ramsay on five episodes on Season 4 and 5 of the series and said she had a “terrible” experience thanks to showrunner Weiner.

“All the other actors were wonderful, but he really was like the Catholic Church back in the day,” she said. “That bro rules with fear.”

The actress wrote an essay about it for her 2025 memoir, “Does This Make Me Funny?” She admitted that she expected the publisher’s legal department to say it was problematic, but they didn’t take issue with the essay because she did not reveal names.

That changed Monday when she called Weiner out specifically in conversation with Shepard, admitting that she almost wanted him to sue her for her account.

“I really wanted Matt Weiner to sue me because then he would be admitting to the fact that he knew I was writing about him,” she said.

Mamet remembered that the showrunner insisted that the actors not take home their scripts from the table reads.

“Sometimes he would see sides in the parking structure or something and he would be like, ‘If I see that I’m going to find you and I’m going to hunt you down. I’m going to kill you,’” she recalled. “Like, ‘Just kidding. Actually not.’”

“He would do this at every table read and it was like this not only isn’t funny but it’s yucky,” she added.

The “Girls” alum further described his presence on set as that of a dementor, the dark soul-sucking figures from “Harry Potter.” She said she was meant to do another season of the show but turned it down because of his behavior.

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“I did my last episode on that show. He was not directing, but he came in and was having a bad day and decided to set his sights on me and during a blocking rehearsal just f–king went to town on me in front of the whole cast and crew,” she alleged.

She was only 19 or 20 at the time and decided to quit upon leaving set. Mamet recalled in her book that the showrunner said she was a bad actress and had “forgotten how to act” since he first hired her.

“I called my agents when I left and I said, ‘I can’t go back to that set,’” she remembered. “He just like systematically dressed me down for like 45 minutes, and I was like I want to kill myself.”

Weiner was accused of sexual harassment and fostering a toxic workplace environment on the set of “Mad Men” in 2017 by former show staffer Kate Gordon. The showrunner denied the accusations but noted that the conversation surrounding workplace harassment was an important one he purposely weaved into the series’ plot and themes.

Representatives for Weiner did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.