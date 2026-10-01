Legendary and Warner Bros. Bring ‘Dune: Part Three’ to Life With Live LA Experience

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Arrakis is closer than you think — or, at least it will be next month when “Dune: The Experience” comes to Los Angeles.

Ahead of the release of Denis Villeneuve’s third film in the franchise, Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros. Pictures have teamed up with Fever to bring “Dune” to life with a once-in-a-lifetime event in November.

“Step into the world of Arrakis with an immersive, real-life experience that invites you to journey through the universe of ‘Dune,’ blending interactive storytelling, iconic environments, cinematic soundscapes and striking visuals as you travel across the trilogy,” the companies teased. “Step into an atmosphere built to be touched, heard and felt firsthand, with opportunities to test yourself against the Bene Gesserit, discover hidden messages within ancient carvings, claim Paul Atreides’ throne and capture an unforgettable photo moment with a colossal sandworm.”

The experience will also feature “a rare collection of original costumes, authentic props, weapons, vehicles and production artifacts,” as well as themed food, beverage, retail and photo-ops.

The third film in the series stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Isaach de Bankolé, Charlotte Rampling, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert Pattinson and Javier Bardem.

“‘Dune: Part Three’ is set nearly two decades after Paul Atreides seized control of the Imperium. Now a ruthless Emperor, Paul must face the consequences of his reign as old allies return, terrifying new threats emerge and betrayal lurks in every shadow,” per the logline. “Haunted by visions of Imperial collapse and the reappearance of his long-lost love, Paul is drawn into a sweeping conspiracy, with Chani at the heart of its unfolding mystery. As rebellion brews and enemies close in, Paul must confront the true cost of power and the fate of those he loves the most.”

The waitlist for “Dune: The Experience” is now live.

“Dune: Part Three” winds up in theaters and Imax on Dec. 18.