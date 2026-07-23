Elliot Page Explains Why He Was ‘Terrified’ to Take on the Role of Sinon in ‘The Odyssey’

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Elliot Page admitted he was terrified to take on the role of Sinon in Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of “The Odyssey,” given the character served as the moral anchor for the film.

The actor, who previously worked with Nolan on the 2010 sci-fi blockbuster “Inception,” shared on Wednesday’s “The Daily Show” that he and the director engaged in deep conversations about the importance of the character before filming.

“The character I play in this is actually not originally in ‘The Odyssey,’” Page said. “So for me, the focus was really on being able to capture him in these few scenes and hopefully make Chris happy.”

As host Desi Lydic assured the performer that he left a mark with his work, praising him as the “heart and soul” of the movie, Page noted this was the very reason he had some nerves before filming.

“Getting to work with someone like Chris, who obviously just has such impeccable vision and execution,” he said. “Those were the initial conversations I had with Chris about this character and Sinon being this sort of consciousness of facing Odysseus and the impacts of war, the brutality of war and violence.”

He added: “And so I think I was terrified and just wanting to make sure I did an OK job, you know, and pulled it off in the movie. But it was the good kind of nerves.”

Lydic and Page chose not to address the right-wing outrage that surfaced online after the trans performer was cast as a Greek soldier in Nolan’s adaptation.

Instead, Page explained how bringing “The Odyssey” to life under Nolan was no easy feat, given the production filmed in six different countries, utilized practical effects and a massive cast and crew.

“I worked early on in the shoot, and then I was back later on in the shoot,” Page recalled. “And to be honest, I couldn’t even understand how they were all still standing, you know. I definitely had an easier job than other people. And I’d say the challenging things were probably just, like, weather and temperature. But I’m lucky in that I grew up working in Canada as a kid. So I’m used to working in some pretty brutal temperatures.”

The effort certainly paid off, however. Nolan’s adaptation of “The Odyssey” has emerged as a box office success, bringing in $264 million global in its opening weekend. The film, which stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Samantha Morton and Zendaya, has also earned critical and audience acclaim.

Watch Page’s full “The Daily Show” interview above.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.