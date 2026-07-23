Desi Lydic Blasts Trump Cabinet for ‘Hype’ TikToks During ‘Poop Lettuce’ Scare

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Desi Lydic took aim at the Trump Cabinet’s growing TikTok presence, blasting its “hype” videos as the country grappled with a “poop lettuce” scare.

The comedian addressed the Trump administration’s new effort on TikTok during Wednesday’s monologue for “The Daily Show,” where she mocked President Donald Trump for calling himself No. 1 on “Tic Tac” to the press.

“Number one on ‘Tic Tac.’ Not to mention, also very popular on ‘Facebark’ and ‘Instagorp,’” Lydic quipped. “Let’s see the master at work.”

The “Daily Show” editors then played one upload from Trump’s account, which showed the president bragging about his TikTok influence before awkwardly pivoting to a call to “stop communism.”

“What? Where did that come from? That TikTok was directed by M. Night Shyamalan,” Lydic said. “Look, I know it doesn’t seem like that would be very popular on TikTok, but don’t forget, they love messy bitches.”

She continued: “And it’s not just Trump. His whole cabinet is getting on TikTok. They just dropped a new video promoting it.”

Lydic then tee’d up the White House’s black-and-white video highlighting the main players of Trump’s Cabinet and administration, including Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins, Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum and Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent.

“Is this a TikTok or a hype video for a 50-year high school reunion? Oh, s–t. Doug’s coming?” she joked. “I thought that guy was dead. But I don’t want to prejudge. Let’s check out some of these TikToks. RFK Jr., you never do anything weird. Let’s see what you got.”

A TikTok video showing the secretary of health and human services staring menacingly with red glowing eyes then played, leaving Lydic to declare: “What the f–k? Jesus. It looks like a terminator who went back in time to stop Sarah Connor from getting vaccinated. Why does he have those laser eyes? Is that how he hunts roadkill? Oh my god, somebody hide [viral raccoon] Jimothy.”

“I’m glad you guys are having so much fun making TikToks. But remind me, how’s your actual job going?” she added as footage played about rising measles cases and the cyclosporiasis outbreak. “Huh, huh. Cool, cool. You’ve got laser eyes, and the rest of us have measles and poop lettuce. Thanks for giving us content to watch while we’re sitting on the toilet, s–ting our guts out from a parasite that you’re not doing anything to stop.”

She then ripped the administration for being “so cavalier about all of this” while the country faces “real problems.”

Watch Lydic’s full monologue above.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.