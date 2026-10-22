Evangeline Lilly Has No Regrets About Leaving Hollywood: ‘I’ve Always Hated Being Famous’

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It’s been two years since star Evangeline Lilly announced her plans to leave Hollywood behind. The “Ant-Man” and “The Hobbit” star said that decision didn’t come without a bit of fear.

“When you’re successful at something, it feels really good when the world says, ‘We love you! You’re amazing!’ Like, this is a wonderful feeling,” Lilly told the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) in an Oct. 16 interview. “How do you walk away from that? And I’ve had moments of gripping fear, of like, ‘What am I doing?’ But, ultimately, the decision was one that was made in great conviction.”