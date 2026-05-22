‘Everytime’ Wins Un Certain Regard Prize at Cannes

Sandra Wollner’s “Everytime” won the Un Certain Regard Prize at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, the fest announced on Friday.

The Jury Prize went to Abinash Bikram Shah’s “Elephants in the Fog,” while Louis Clichy’s “Iron Boy” won the Special Jury Prize.

Written and directed by Wollner, “Everytime” follows a mother, her daughter and a teenage boy who take a trip to Tenerife for a holiday.

In his review for TheWrap, critic Chase Hutchinson praised Birgit Minichmayr’s lead performance as the mother struggling through grief, adding of the film, “What is clear is that Wollner has made not just one of the more intriguing discoveries of the festival, but a delicate depiction of grief that’ll stick with you.”

The Un Certain Regard section of Cannes celebrates discoveries and auteur films.

Chaired by the French actress Leïla Bekhti, the Jury included Senegalese producer and director Angèle Diabang, Lebanese composer Khaled Mouzanar, Italian director Laura Samani, and French filmmaker Thomas Cailley.

See the full list of winners below.

Un Certain Regard Prize Sandra Wollner, “Everytime”

Jury Prize Abinash Bikram Shah, “Elephants in the Fog” (first film)

Special Jury Prize Louis Clichy, “Iron Boy”

Best Actor Bradley Fiomona Dembeasset, “Congo Boy,” directed by Rafiki Fariala

Best Actress Marina de Tavira, Daniela Marín Navarro and Mariangel Villegas, “Siempre Soy Tu Animal Materno,” directed by Valentina Maurel