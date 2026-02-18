Arrow’s ‘Excalibur’ 4K Release Gets Mythic New Trailer | Exclusive

“Excalibur” has returned.

John Boorman’s 1981 masterpiece, which recounts the Arthurian legend, has gotten the full 4K treatment from Arrow Video (via their licensing deal with Warner Bros.) The movie has never looked or sounded better in this new format and we are thrilled to present Arrow’s new trailer for “Excalibur.” If you weren’t already excited about the release, this should do the trick. Watch it below.

Play video

If you’ve never seen “Excalibur,” it’s an astonishing accomplishment from Boorman, who, years earlier, had attempted to mount an adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings” (and even corresponded with the author about it), folding some of those grand ambitions into his tale of lust and deceit among Camelot’s court. At the time, everything about the movie – from its original poster design by the legendary Bob Peak to its gorgeous, gleaming cinematography by Alex Thomson (whose work on “Excalibur” was nominated for an Academy Award) – felt both classic and completely new. Now, looking back on it, it still feels vital and fresh, especially in this newly remastered edition, presented in its original, boxier aspect ratio of 1.66:1 for the first time on home video.

Those “Excalibur” loyalists will be rewarded with this new release, which is festooned with enough special features to fill Camelot, including two cuts of the movie (the theatrical and a truncated television version), two new commentary tracks (one by Brian Hoyle, author of “The Cinema of John Boorman,” and the other by filmmaker David Kittredge, director of “Boorman and the Devil”); a never-before-seen documentary about the making of the film by Neil Jordan, who served as a consultant on “Excalibur”; newly filmed interviews with Boorman, Jordan, production designer Anthony Pratt, writer Rospo Pallenberg; and a nearly hour-long retrospective documentary on the movie. Plus, there’s an archival commentary track by Boorman, marketing materials and new essays on the film. Truly an embarrassment of riches.

So whether or not you’ve always loved “Excalibur” or you’re curious why those of us who love it won’t shut up about it, this new Arrow release is very much worth your time.

“Excalibur” hits 4K from Arrow on Tuesday, Feb. 24.