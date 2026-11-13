Producer Robbie Barsamian Talks New ‘Friday the 13th’ Entry and Getting Jason Back on the Big Screen | Exclusive

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Just when you thought it was safe to go into the woods …

Jason Voorhees, after years in the shadows, has slashed his way back to the spotlight. Earlier this fall, A24 released “Crystal Lake,” a prequel series set at the titular summer trap, which became a streaming sensation for Peacock. And now, a new entry in the mainline “Friday the 13th” – the 13th! – is on the way from Horror Inc., under the leadership of the Barsamian family (who will also finance and produce the film), production partner CatchLight Studios and Cineverse, which will distribute the film in North America.

This new entry welcomes a new generation into the Jason Universe (as it is now known) under the direction of Steve Miner, who directed “Friday the 13th: Part II” (the debut of Jason) and “Part III” (which introduced the white hockey mask, along with assorted 3D gags). The film will feature a script from David Fliegel.

It cannot be overstated what a huge deal this is. The last time there was a new “Friday the 13th” was back in 2009, with the remake produced by New Line Cinema and Michael Bay’s Platinum Dunes, which combined several elements from the early films in the series. Since then, the movie has been tangled up in complicated rights issues, involving various stakeholders, which have been finally freed up, enough to make sure the franchise returns – with all-new merchandise, streaming series and (finally!) movies. It’s enough to make you scream … with delight.

TheWrap exclusively spoke to Robbie Barsamian, producer of the new movie and executive vice president of Horror, Inc., via email, about what we can expect from the movie (spoiler: it’s going to be brutal), why now is the perfect time to join the franchise and how the new “Friday the 13th” film differs from “Crystal Lake.”

Horror, Inc.

Can you talk about how you came to Horror Inc.? This is a family business and you are now the third generation in charge of it. Take us through the history of the company and how we landed where we are now.

It goes back to the very beginning. My grandfather and his two best friends owned movie theaters and actually funded and produced the original “Friday the 13th” – and the next seven movies that followed. My grandfather and dad went on to license four more films in the franchise and a 2017 video game. This franchise has been in my family for three generations — even though my parents wouldn’t let me watch the movies when I was a kid!

Watching my grandfather and dad run various businesses, I always wanted to build or grow a business. While horror was something I wasn’t allowed to watch as a kid it was something I had begun to experience, love and find an escape in as I grew older. I developed a deep love for this franchise and how it was built. I dreamed of bringing new content to fans with a very hands-on approach like my grandfather did with the early “Friday the 13th” films. I am a horror fan at heart and love seeing every new horror release in theaters, as well as taking inspiration from them and bringing that into this franchise. I am now leading every part of the Jason Universe expansion. The TV series, gaming, merchandise, fan experiences and this new movie. On our upcoming movie, I’ve been on the ground as the producer doing everything from story development and putting together our incredible cast and crew to watching every shot on set to make sure we get this right.

What can you tell us about this new movie?

This is the scariest and most brutal movie we’ve ever made.

We made sure to hold onto all the core elements that make Jason and “Friday the 13th” what it is. Innovative kills, practical effects, scares and that classic slasher energy, but we really raised the bar across the board. The kills in this film are easily the most creative, brutal, bloody and visceral we’ve ever done. Our cast is fantastic. On top of that, Jason feels more badass than ever. We took fan feedback to develop a new hockey mask that we think longtime, classic fans are going to love.

Whether you’ve watched all 12 “Friday the 13th” movies on repeat or this is your very first time seeing Jason on screen, if you love horror, you’re going to walk away terrified and thrilled.

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What about this take made everyone excited about the project?

Honestly, it’s the first take that truly bridges the raw energy of the original films with where horror is today.

What got everyone so hyped about this new movie take is how it balances our classic slasher roots with a story that feels totally relevant today. The characters are much more relatable and dynamic—you actually like them and root for them to survive, which makes the stakes so much higher. At the same time, Jason is more terrifying than ever, and we really raised the bar on the kills and the tension.

We believed in this vision so much that we decided to go back to our roots and independently finance the movie. We put our own skin in the game because we knew this was the exact blood-soaked thrill ride our decades-long fans and a new generation of horror lovers have been waiting for.

Horror Inc.

Steve Miner is directing. What made you choose him? Did he pitch on the project or did you come to him?

When we sat down and asked ourselves how to make the absolute best movie, who better to put at the helm than the guy who shaped the icon and set up the movie franchise to thrive for decades to come? Steve is the director who put the machete in Jason’s hands in “Part II,” introduced the hockey mask in Part “III” and transformed his on-screen persona to create the most-feared horror villain ever. He knows this character inside and out.

Was there a specific “take” that Steve has that you’re excited about? Can you talk about it at all?

What blew us away about Steve’s vision was that he wasn’t just looking back — he was looking forward. He came in focused on taking an iconic ‘80s franchise and relaunching it for the next 45 years.

We then paired Steve’s incredible franchise depth and filmmaking expertise with an up-and-coming screenwriter who brought tons of fresh ideas. Bringing those two creative forces together gave us the perfect balance—respecting the legacy while taking a huge leap forward. It’s a total team effort, and we knew instantly this was the right team who could deliver for the fans.

Is this meant to be the opening “chapter” to a new series of films or do you consider them more standalone installments where different filmmakers can come in and deliver their unique takes?

This is definitely the first of many new films to come. Our goal with this movie is to kick off the next era of the franchise on the big screen. We’re making sure there’s real connective tissue starting now that carries directly into the films that follow. This is the foundation for where the movie franchise goes next.

What had to align for this new movie to come into the world?

We had to fight for a lot of pieces to fall into place over the last few years. We didn’t want to bring Jason back to theaters just to churn out another movie — we needed a story that did right by the original legacy while giving new horror something that felt relatable and innovative. Everything clicked when we put Steve and David together.

What can you say about partnering with Catchlight Studios and Cineverse? How was that decision made and what will that add to the experience of Jason returning to cinemas?

It all came down to finding partners who are independent filmmaker-friendly, allowing us to keep creative control and respect the IP as much as we do. CatchLight Studios has been incredible on the production side — they get our hands-on style and know how to bring a high-concept, practical horror film to life on a tight budget without cutting corners.

Distribution has changed so much — audiences discover content everywhere now, whether that’s a traditional theater seat or self-distributed hits on YouTube. Cineverse brings a forward-thinking and horror focused approach to a wide theatrical release.

Together, they give us the perfect setup: the freedom to make the movie the right way and the tools to bring the new film to the big screen for the fans.

With Crystal Lake premiering on Peacock and now the new movie being announced, why is now the perfect time to return to the lore of Jason and “Friday the 13th“?

The response we’ve seen over the last month for our prequel series “Crystal Lake” has been incredible. The show is already the #4 most watched Peacock original scripted series ever. We’re glad audiences around the world have been binging and love it.

While “Crystal Lake” went deep on the lore, we know everyone is ready to see hockey-mask-wearing Jason back in action in theaters. We’re focusing our theatrical storytelling on giving our die-hard fans what they love most about the original movies—Jason—without overly explaining the mythology. They’ve waited long enough, and we’re finally ready to give them what they’ve been waiting for.

Why do you think the franchise has endured as long as it has?

It really comes down to Jason himself. In the ‘80s, we created Jason’s most defining traits — we gave him the machete, introduced the hockey mask and shaped his entire physical presence and style of killing on screen. People fell in love with Jason and he became a cultural phenomenon. But most of all, it’s the fans. “Friday the 13th” and Jason have the most loyal, passionate — and patient — fans in the world.

What’s next?

More movies, more games and more kills.