Peacock’s ‘Crystal Lake’ Thrills Up 1.7 Billion Minutes in 2 Weeks | Exclusive

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“Crystal Lake” is a Halloween hit for Peacock, with the “Friday the 13th” prequel series generating 1.7 billion minutes watched in its first 14 days, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

That’s up from the 1.3 billion minutes “Crystal Lake” tallied in its first 11 days, cementing its place as the fourth-most-watched scripted original series ever on Peacock. It trails “The Best Man: The Final Chapters,” “All Her Fault” Season 1 and “The Five Star Weekend” Season 1.

Following its Oct. 15 debut, Nielsen’s streaming charts for the week of Oct. 19 ranked “Crystal Lake” as the No. 3 streaming original series and No. 1 among all first-season series.

In addition to its notable viewership, “Crystal Lake” generated more social media mentions in its first week than any other Peacock scripted original series so far this year.

The show scored 1.8 billion earned impressions in its first 24 hours and went on to generate more than 7.6 million video views in its first 11 days, according to Sprout Social data.

Brad Caleb Kane (“It: Welcome to Derry,” “Tokyo Vice,” “Warrior”) serves as creator, writer, showrunner and executive producer of the “Friday the 13th” prequel series. It follows single mother Pam Voorhees (Linda Cardellini), who has been unable to shake her grief after her young, sickly son, Jason, tragically drowned in the town lake nearly a year earlier.

“When two strangers arrive at Pam’s door digging into her past, a disturbing chain of events is set into motion, leaving the townspeople of Crystal Lake wondering: just who is Pam Voorhees?” the official logline reads.

In addition to Cardellini, “Crystal Lake” stars William Catlett, Devin Kessler, Cameron Scoggins, Gwendolyn Sundstrom, Callum Vinson, Nick Cordileone, Joy Suprano, Danielle Kotch and Phoenix Parnevik.

Beyond “Crystal Lake,” Peacock has plenty of other spooky-season content to stream this Halloween weekend, including “Obsession,” the “Harry Potter” and “Halloween” franchises, “Supernatural,” “Bones,” “Charmed,” “Monster House,” “Coraline,” “Grimm,” “Tremors,” “Van Helsing,” “Get Out,” “Five Nights at Freddy’s,” “Blade,” “Come Play” and “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.”