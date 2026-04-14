Takashi Yamazaki’s J.J. Abrams-Produced Giant Robot Movie ‘Grandgear’ Debuts First Look

Takashi Yamazaki is not slowing down.

The filmmaker behind the Oscar-winning “Godzilla Minus One” (and its upcoming sequel “Godzilla Minus Zero”) has a new film, his English-language debut, in the works, called “Grandgear.” And those in attendance at CinemCon just got their first look at all the rock ‘em, sock ‘em robot action.

The footage was brief but showed a giant robot fighting a kaiju (a giant monster like those seen in the “Godzilla” movies and countless others). The footage had a decidedly ground-level feeling, somewhat akin to “Cloverfield.” This makes sense considering the producer of “Grandgear” is J.J. Abrams, who also produced “Cloverfield” and its follow-ups, “10 Cloverfield Lane” and “The Cloverfield Paradox.”

Glen Zipper also produces the Columbia Pictures production with Abrams via Bad Robot. “Grandgear” will be in theaters on February 18, 2028.

Yamazaki is a filmmaker and visual effects supervisor who has been working steadily in the Japanese film world since the late 1980s, but broke through with 2023’s “Godzilla Minus One.” The film returned the series to its post-war roots, imagining an adventure with the radioactive behemoth set years before the events of the original 1954 “Godzilla.” A hit with critics and audiences alike, “Godzilla Minus One” made more than $116 million globally on a budget of just $10 million and won the franchise its very first Academy Award (for Best Visual Effects).

The sequel, “Godzilla Minus Zero,” has been shrouded in secrecy but will be revealed tomorrow during a presentation by its domestic distributor GKIDS. Just a few months after “Godzilla Minus Zero” opens, the next in the western “Godzilla” series, “Godzilla x Kong: Supernova” will be released by Warner Bros. That film hits on March 26, 2027. And the second season of “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” is currently streaming on Apple TV, with the first spinoff series (centered around Wyatt Russell’s character) on the way soon.

Everything is coming up “Godzilla!”