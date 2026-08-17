Hayden Panettiere Remembered by Viola Davis, Connie Britton and More: ‘A Brave and Brilliant Soul’

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Hollywood woke up Monday morning to the tragic news of Hayden Panettiere’s untimely death at the age of 36, sparking an influx of tributes from her peers.

The former child star was found unresponsive by emergency services responding to a 911 call in Greenville, S.C., on Sunday, with “no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances,” per the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. A cause of death has not been confirmed, with her publicist telling TMZ an autopsy would be performed on Monday.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen,” her father Skip Panettiere shared in a Sunday statement. “We ask for privacy as our family takes time to process this unimaginable loss.”

Panettiere impacted hundreds of her fellow actors and filmmakers across her career, which included work in hits such as “Heroes,” “Nashville,” “A Bug’s Life,” “Remember the Titans,” “Tiger Cruise,” “Ice Princess,” “Bring It On: All or Nothing,” Until Dawn, Kingdom Hearts and the “Scream” franchise. Here’s how she’s being remembered:

“What an amazing talent you were… so gifted. Julius and I loved working with you… an old, wise soul with such a deep heart. I wish the world had more time with you because I had a burning curiosity about who you were becoming. I saw this beautiful Phoenix rising from the ashes,” her “Custody” co-star Viola Davis wrote. “Your tests became your testimony, and your testimony became your legacy. You will be remembered.”

“Rest well, Hayden. Sending healing prayers to your family, your daughter, and all who loved you,” she added. “May they always speak your name…”

“Nashville” co-star Connie Britton shared multiple photos of their time together, writing: “This was Hayden. Bursting with brilliance, shining so bright. I have no words for this sad song. Just heartbreak. I love you girl. Sleep easy now.”

Emma Roberts, who co-starred in 2011’s “Scream 4” with Panettiere, paid tribute to the actress Monday on Instagram, captioning a photo of them together: “Rest in peace my sweet friend. You are so loved and you will be forever missed.”

“Heroes” staff writer Bryan Fuller mourned Panettiere’s loss as well, sharing a promotional photo of her from the hit show’s first season along with the “Heroes” catchphrase, “Save the cheerleader, save the world.”

“It was an honor and an inspiration to write Claire Bennet’s storyline in Season One of HEROES,” he wrote. “Hayden was more than an actress she was a muse. Wise beyond her years and already saddled with so much of a life, she left an indelible mark on me as a writer and a storyteller. Incredibly sad news.”

“One Tree Hill” star Bethany Joy Lenz penned the below tribute.

Elsewhere, “Scream” star David Arquette wrote, “Sending my love to Hayden and her family. She was such a brave and brilliant soul,” while fellow “Scream” alum Melissa Barrera added, “Rest in peace sweet Hayden.”

Rosie O’Donnell shared a photo of Panettiere on Instagram and wrote, “Oh my god – heartbroken #hayden.” SAG-AFTRA, of which Panettiere became a member in 1994, also paid tribute to the late star, writing on X, “We mourn the sudden passing of Hayden Panettiere. A child actor, Hayden’s long career in TV & film included memorable roles in ‘Heroes,’ ‘Nashville’ & more. Our hearts are with her daughter, family, friends & fans. #RIP.”

“On Purpose” podcast host Jay Shetty, whose candid 2-hour interview with Panettiere was shared in May, mourned the star’s death on Instagram as well.

“I can’t believe it. Our friendship had just begun and I was so moved by the conversation we shared earlier this year,” he wrote. “My love and condolences to her family and fans.”

Fellow child star Heather Matarazzo shared a photo of her and Panettiere together, writing that she was “devastated” to learn of Panettiere’s passing.

“We first met on the LIRR traveling to NYC for auditions when we were both kids. Every time our paths crossed, my heart always filled up,” she wrote. “She was special. She was a Sprite of a being and such a talent. Truly a light… Love you, Hayden.”

“Nashville” guest star Brit Shaw additionally penned a tribute to Panettiere, recalling the time they spent together on the set of the hit show.

Kelly Osbourne, for her part, honored Panettiere in an Instagram story Monday, revealing that she was “deeply saddened” to learn about the loss of “such a good friend.” She called Panettiere “special” and added, “We understood each other in a way few truly can — recognizing how difficult it is to grow up in the spotlight, and how isolating it can feel even when surrounded by so many people.”

“I will always believe you deserved better,” she concluded. “Rest in peace, sweet princess. You will never be forgotten.”

I am shocked and so sad as the passing of Hayden Panettiere. She played my daughter in the movie Joe Somebody. The fondest memories of that movie were moments around her. She is a wonder and my prayers are with her family. — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) August 17, 2026

In the comments section of Panettiere’s final Instagram post, “Legally Blonde” star Selma Blair wrote, “I love you. Don’t be gone. Don’t be gone. Please. Please.”

A number of Panettiere’s “Heroes” co-stars, including Dania Ramirez, Masi Oka and James Kyson, shared words Monday in memory of the actress. You can find some of their statements and posts, below.

Absolutely heartbroken to hear about Hayden. I had the privilege of working closely with her, and I’ll always remember her for her beautiful spirit, immense talent, and the joyful energy she brought to everything she did and the people around her. She was way wiser beyond her… — Masi Oka (@MasiOka) August 17, 2026

Panettiere is survived by 11-year-old daughter Kaya. The late actress recently shared her life story in her May memoir, “This Is Me: A Reckoning.”