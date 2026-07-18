Goodbye ‘Heartstopper’: Alice Oseman on Closing Out Netflix’s Queer Safe Space

“Heartstopper,” the beloved British YA series that carved out a safe space for queer youth, is turning its final page in Netflix film “Heartstopper Forever.” But a movie wasn’t quite what Alice Oseman, who penned and illustrated the graphic novels and has showrun the TV adaptation over the past three seasons, first had in mind.

Oseman was candid about her hopes to end the series with a fourth season, but the decision to shift to a movie conclusion came down to logistics, including scheduling for its two leads, Kit Connor and Joe Locke, whose careers have blossomed since the series debuted in 2022. “There’s so many logistical problems that you can’t even imagine,” Oseman told TheWrap. “The priority for everyone was that we wanted to come back together [and] end ‘Heartstopper’ the way it deserved — everyone was fighting for that.”

The movie ended up being the best solution, and Oseman eventually warmed to the turn of events. “I had been so set on it being the fourth season of the show, but the more I thought about it, the more I worked on it, I think it actually adds so much to the story — getting to go into this film and spend nearly two hours with these characters without stopping, and to take a more cinematic approach to it as well,” Oseman said. “It makes it feel like a big finale for ‘Heartstopper.’”

Oseman brought in “Still Alice” director Wash Westmoreland and DP James Rhodes (“Femme”) in an effort to make the film feel as “cinematic” and “beautiful” as possible.

To make it a great film, Oseman knew “Heartstopper Forever” would have to hyper focus on Nick (Connor) and Charlie (Locke), rather than evenly dispersing time between the ensemble cast, which includes Yasmin Finney’s Elle, William Gao’s Tao, Rhea Norwood’s Imogen, Kizzy Edgell’s Darcy, Corinna Brown’s Tara and Tobie Donovan’s Isaac.

“There’s just not room to give everyone a really big arc,” Oseman said. “I was still really determined that everyone would have their goodbye moment, and we would get to sort of see each of those characters and feel how far they’ve come and where they might be going in the future.”

The cast of “Heartstopper” in “Heartstopper Forever” (Netflix)

For Oseman, Nick and Charlie’s final “Heartstopper” chapter is just as much about looking back as it is looking forward, especially as the couple gears up for a major change as Nick prepares to head to university.

“In figuring out what their future looks like, they both also have to look back at the past and look at the whole journey that they’ve been on, and we see how far they’ve grown and also the things that they still need to figure out about themselves,” Oseman said, adding that Nick is starting to realize how issues in his family life have affected who he is as a person.

As Nick and Charlie reckon with what the future holds, they find their footing through sex — amping up the intimacy scenes traditionally seen in “Heartstopper.”

“We have always tried to let ‘Heartstopper’ grow up alongside its audience,” Oseman said. “Every time we’ve come back to a new season, we’ve tried to mature the show a little bit, and so now that we’re in the movie, when Nick and Charlie are literally on the cusp of adulthood … it felt realistic to see slightly more of that side of their relationship.”

“These intimate moments tell us so much about where they are individually and together, sort of mentally,” Oseman continued. “I found those scenes really interesting to write, and I think they work really well in this sort of the drama of this final part of Nick and Charlie’s relationship.”

It’s all played beautifully by Connor and Locke, who Oseman said deliver their best “Heartstopper” performances in the film, recalling “there were so many moments while we were shooting the film, which just stunned everyone to silence.”

Oseman pointed specifically to the breakup scene, during which Nick insists Charlie would be better off without him, which wowed the crew even in the rehearsal. “Everyone was just so blown away by what they’d just seen,” Oseman said.

Joe Locke and Kit Connor in “Heartstopper Forever.” (Netflix)

Another particularly impactful moment in the film comes as Elle reckons with the dismal state of trans right, which Oseman notes has “gotten worse” since the onset of “Heartstopper,” explaining, “there’s so much more vocal aggressive transphobia across every aspect of life now in 2026.”

Nick and Charlie’s breakup fades to the background as Elle lets out her own “fear and frustration” to Charlie as she urges him to march with her at the pride parade — a scene that Oseman notes illustrates the “undercurrent of fear because of the way the world is at the moment” for the trans community.

“I just love that we get to see Elle just let it all out in that moment and then we get to see her at Pride sort of leading this parade where all the characters are there supporting her and supporting the fight for trans rights,” Oseman said. “‘Heartstopper’ is seen by so many people around the world, so it just felt like a really important thing to show and to put into the world, particularly at this moment.”

Belle Priestley and Yasmin Finney in “Heartstopper Forever.” (Netflix)

As “Heartstopper Forever” sees the friend group prepare to enter their next chapter, Elle and Tao don’t get their happy ending until the epilogue, when Tao surprises Elle at her art showcase. The pair embrace, though what happens next is up for interpretation.

“What the ending tells us is that they’ve got more of a story,” Oseman said. “Life doesn’t all wrap itself up neatly in a bow when you leave school; they’ve still got a lot to figure out about themselves and about their relationship, and whether they want to get that together or maybe they don’t, we don’t know.”

As for what happens to the characters next, Oseman will be thinking about it, but fans might not see her vision come to life again. “I don’t know if I’d ever do another full book or a full series — never say never, maybe I’ll change my mind in like 10 years time,” Oseman said. “I could never leave these characters behind because they’re all so dear to me, so I think I will definitely be returning to them in smaller ways.”

As Oseman reflects on the legacy of “Heartstopper,” she hopes it inspires more greenlights for queer stories, whether its across the publishing, TV or film landscape. “I hope people will look back at ‘Heartstopper’ and say, ‘Hey, that did really, really well. Let’s make more. Let’s do another story about queer teens, or let’s do another story about marginalized people,”’ Oseman said. “I just hope that it slightly opens doors for more stories about queer characters to be made.”

When it comes to queer stories, the more, the better, with Oseman noting the need for variety within the space, including both “less common marginalized experiences,” different genres and stories where queerness is simply incidental.

Next up on Oseman’s agenda is a break and creative reset, and after that, the world is her oyster. “I really don’t know what I might do,” Oseman said. “I feel quite drawn to writing something about adults. I’ve always been a YA writer. I’ve never written anything about adults, so … now I’m an adult I would like to try doing that.”

“Heartstopper” Seasons 1-3 and “Heartstopper Forever” is now streaming on Netflix.