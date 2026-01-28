Henry Cavill Takes ‘Highlander’ Sword in First Look at Amazon MGM’s Reboot

There can be only one — and that one is Henry Cavill.

On Wednesday, Cavill shared first-look photos of his new “Highlander” reboot on Instagram. The pics depict the “Witcher” and “Man of Steel” star as Connor MacLeod, the immortal Scottish duelist at the center of the “Highlander” franchise. “John Wick” filmmaker Chad Stahelski directs the new film for United Artists and Amazon MGM.

“Happy First Look for Highlander!” Cavill said on Instagram. “This has been quite the journey for me, which I’ll tell you all about when the time is right, but it’s a special moment to be able to share this. I hope you enjoy.”

Check out the photos below.

Russell Crowe stars opposite Cavill as mentor Juan Sánchez-Villalobos Ramírez, while Dave Bautista portrays the primary antagonist The Kurgan. Also in the cast are Marisa Abela, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou, Jeremy Irons, Drew McIntyre and Max Zhang.

Kerry Williamson and Mike Finch wrote the film, which reboots Russell Mulcahy’s 1986 fantasy film of the same name. Gregory Widen, Peter Bellwood and Larry Ferguson wrote the original movie with a story by Widen.

The original “Highlander” movie follows Christopher Lambert as Connor MacLeod, an immortal warrior from 16th-century Scotland. The film is set in 1980s New York, where MacLeod runs into his similarly immortal nemesis The Kurgan (then played by Clancy Brown). Sean Connery portrayed Juan Sánchez-Villalobos Ramírez.

Stahelski and Cavill’s “Highlander” reboot was originally slated to be at Lionsgate, where the filmmaker developed “John Wick” from a nearly straight-to-DVD action flick to a full-fledged blockbuster franchise. TheWrap reported in May 2025 that the film had moved to Amazon MGM as the result of a financial dispute between the “Wick” filmmaker and his former home studio, with concerns from Lionsgate over the film’s massive budget.

The new “Highlander” film has set a release date yet.