Henry Cavill Joins Kevin Hart in High-Concept Netflix Action Comedy | Exclusive

“Highlander” star Henry Cavill is set to join Kevin Hart in an untitled high-concept action comedy at Netflix, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

McG is directing. Shawn Levy, Dan Levine and Emily Morris are producing for 21 Laps, alongside Ryan Reynolds, George Dewey and Patrick Gooing for Maximum Effort. Hart is also producing via his Hartbeat banner, along with Luke Kelly-Clyne and Bryan Smiley.

The script was written by Adam and Aaron Nee, who most recently wrote Amazon MGM’s “Masters of the Universe” with Jonathan Tropper. The project is based on a short story by Sean Lewis.

The untitled film centers on two rival spies who cross paths in a Lamaze class as their wives become fast friends. Their double lives collide in unexpectedly hilarious and dangerous ways, forcing the two men to reluctantly become confidantes and partners on the road to fatherhood.

Cavill is repped by WME. His upcoming projects are “Highlander” and Rawson Marshall Thurber’s “Voltron” feature adaptation of the popular anime series. The actor is also developing the “Warhammer 40,000” franchise across all Amazon MGM Studios productions.

Recently at Cinemacon, Cavill introduced his “Highlander” reboot via video, including some sneak-peek footage. “My name is Connor MacLeod,” he says in a Scottish accent. “I was born in 1518. And I am immortal.”

We see Connor sword-fighting in a Neon-drenched club. This is intercut with BTS footage and the film’s stars giving direct-to-camera interviews. Cavill is shown practicing swordplay and gun work, while Marisa Abela talks about the intensity of her role, set against action sequences involving her character.

“John Wick” filmmaker Chad Stahelski directs that new film for United Artists and Amazon MGM.