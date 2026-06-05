Nicholas Galitzine Is ‘Eternally Grateful’ to Bring He-Man Back to Life in ‘Masters of the Universe’

By the power of Grayskull, Nicholas Galitzine is bringing He-Man back to live-action with Mattel’s “Masters of the Universe,” out now.

“This is a 40-year-old piece of IP and it’s so rare that there’s been so many different, beloved iterations of the same characters,” he told TheWrap at the movie’s Hollywood premiere last month. “For me, I just stand on the shoulders of a lot of amazing, imaginative, creative people and the icons that have stood before me. I just feel extremely lucky.”

Galitzine stars alongside Camila Mendes, Alison Brie, James Purefoy, Morena Baccarin, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Kristen Wiig, Jared Leto and Idris Elba in Travis Knight’s adaptation of the 1980s action figures/comic books/cartoon. And while original ’87 He-Man Dolph Lundgren makes a cameo in this movie, the pair of Prince Adams didn’t compare notes.

“We actually surprisingly really didn’t talk about He-Man when we met,” Galitzine said. “He’s such a brilliant guy, he’s so smart. I just wanted to ask him about his life.”

“Ultimately, you’re always working from the script. That’s the Bible. All the rest of it is: How do we imbue this with a quality that will give the fans of sense of joy when they see it and speak to them in a way,” he added. “So, you’ve got to absorb as much as you can and then you throw it all out and you focus on the wonderful script that Travis put together.”

In the end, the “Bottoms,” “Sheep Detectives” and “Red, White & Royal Blue” star is still in disbelief he’s starring in a blockbuster big enough to make Mattel and Amazon MGM transform the TCL Chinese Theatre into Castle Grayskull IRL.

“I’ve walked by this place so many times as a young, broke, hopeful actor and it’s very surreal to have this happen,” Galitzine shared. “I’m just eternally grateful.”

He has the power in “Masters of the Universe,” now playing in theaters.