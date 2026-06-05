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Nicholas Galitzine Is ‘Eternally Grateful’ to Bring He-Man Back to Life in ‘Masters of the Universe’

“This is a 40-year-old piece of IP and it’s so rare that there’s been so many different, beloved iterations of the same characters,” the actor tells TheWrap

JD Knapp
Camila Mendes, Nicholas Galitzine, Masters of the Universe
Camila Mendes and Nicholas Galitzine at the Los Angeles premiere of "Masters of the Universe" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 18, 2026, in Hollywood. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

By the power of Grayskull, Nicholas Galitzine is bringing He-Man back to live-action with Mattel’s “Masters of the Universe,” out now.

“This is a 40-year-old piece of IP and it’s so rare that there’s been so many different, beloved iterations of the same characters,” he told TheWrap at the movie’s Hollywood premiere last month. “For me, I just stand on the shoulders of a lot of amazing, imaginative, creative people and the icons that have stood before me. I just feel extremely lucky.”

Galitzine stars alongside Camila Mendes, Alison Brie, James Purefoy, Morena Baccarin, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Kristen Wiig, Jared Leto and Idris Elba in Travis Knight’s adaptation of the 1980s action figures/comic books/cartoon. And while original ’87 He-Man Dolph Lundgren makes a cameo in this movie, the pair of Prince Adams didn’t compare notes.

Camila Mendes, Nicholas Galitzine, Masters of the Universe
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“We actually surprisingly really didn’t talk about He-Man when we met,” Galitzine said. “He’s such a brilliant guy, he’s so smart. I just wanted to ask him about his life.”

“Ultimately, you’re always working from the script. That’s the Bible. All the rest of it is: How do we imbue this with a quality that will give the fans of sense of joy when they see it and speak to them in a way,” he added. “So, you’ve got to absorb as much as you can and then you throw it all out and you focus on the wonderful script that Travis put together.”

In the end, the “Bottoms,” “Sheep Detectives” and “Red, White & Royal Blue” star is still in disbelief he’s starring in a blockbuster big enough to make Mattel and Amazon MGM transform the TCL Chinese Theatre into Castle Grayskull IRL.

“I’ve walked by this place so many times as a young, broke, hopeful actor and it’s very surreal to have this happen,” Galitzine shared. “I’m just eternally grateful.”

He has the power in “Masters of the Universe,” now playing in theaters.

Travis Knight attends the "Masters of the Universe" New York screening at Regal Times Square on June 1, 2026. (Jason Mendez/WireImage)
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JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…