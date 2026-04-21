‘How to Train Your Dragon 2’ Crew Member Injured During Production

A crew member working on Universal’s “How to Train Your Dragon 2” suffered an injury this month in an off-set workshop incident involving a saw that severed their fingers.

The individual, whose identity remains unclear, is a special effects technician working on the blockbuster sequel. While working in a workshop at Sky Studios Elstree in the U.K. where “How to Train Your Dragon 2” is currently being filmed, the crew member lost multiple fingers on one hand in the accident.

The individual underwent surgery but the fingers were not ultimately able to be reattached. Variety was the first to report the news.

When reached by TheWrap about the incident, Universal declined to comment.

“How to Train Your Dragon 2” began principal photography at Sky Studios Elstree in February. The film is being directed, once again, by returning filmmaker Dean DeBlois, who helmed every one of DreamWorks’ animated “How to Train Your Dragon” films as well as Universal’s live-action spin on the franchise’s first installment.

That movie, headlined by stars Mason Thames, Nico Parker and Gerard Butler, was released in theaters last summer. It went on to gross over $636 million worldwide and become the eighth-highest-grossing film of 2025 and the second-highest-grossing live-action-animated hybrid film ever made. It was filmed primarily in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and on the Faroe Islands.

“How to Train Your Dragon 2,” a live-action take on the 2014 animated film of the same name, is currently slated to hit theaters on June 11, 2027. Stars Thames, Parker, Butler and Nick Frost are all on deck to return in the live-action sequel. Oscar winner Cate Blanchett, meanwhile, is onboard to star in the film, reprising her role from the animated “How to Train Your Dragon” movies as Valka, the long-lost mother of Thames’ Hiccup and wife of Butler’s Stoick.

“Severance” star Ólafur Darri Ólafsson is set to star in the sequel as the villainous Drago Bludvist, who was originally voiced as an animated character by Djimon Hounsou. “Rooster” and “Ted Lasso” actor Phil Dunster has also been tapped to join the franchise’s cast in “How to Train Your Dragon 2” as Eret, a dragon trapper who was voiced in the film’s animated predecessor by “Game of Thrones” and “Industry” star Kit Harington.