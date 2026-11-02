Jennifer Lawrence, Lizzy McAlpine and Ella Langley Feature on ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ Soundtrack

Lionsgate unveiled on Monday the official soundtrack for “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” revealing a 29-song tracklist featuring contributions from The Cure, Noah Kahan, Ella Langley, Lizzy McAlpine, Stevie Nicks, Kacey Musgraves and original “Hunger Games” star Jennifer Lawrence.

In addition to the soundtrack’s previously released songs (Kahan’s “Draw You Out,” Gigi Perez’s “Favor” and The Smashing Pumpkins’ “Black Stars”), the tracklist includes a new version of Lawrence’s “Deep in the Meadow,” which was first featured on the soundtrack for “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2.”

Lawrence’s inclusion on the tracklist makes sense. Her character, Katniss Everdeen, continues to loom large over the “Hunger Games” franchise, and Lawrence herself confirmed last week that she filmed new scenes as Katniss for “Sunrise on the Reaping.”

The new film’s soundtrack also includes a live version of The Cure’s “Alone,” from its “Songs of a Lost World” album, and an “Arena Mix” version of Stevie Nicks’ 1989 song “Doing the Best That I Can.”

New songs from Kacey Musgraves (“Ruthless (Arena Mix)”), Langley (“Here Then We’re Gone”), Depeche Mode (“Survive ft. KÁRYYN (Arena Mix/Rework)”), McAlpine (“The Wheel”), Tyler Childers (“Old Money”), Noah Cyrus (“Ash and Snow”), Bella Kay (“See It Coming”) and Violet Grohl (“Metal Birds”) will also feature on the soundtrack.

Lawrence is not the only “Hunger Games” franchise star included on the tracklist. “Sunrise on the Reaping” stars Mckenna Grace and Whitney Peak feature on it as well with two new songs, respectively titled “Half Alive” and “The Raven I.”

The film’s star-studded tracklist continues a tradition that began with the very first “Hunger Games” film, which famously featured an original song written and performed by Taylor Swift and The Civil Wars. The franchise’s most recent installment, 2023’s “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes,” also featured an original song written and performed by Olivia Rodrigo.

The “Sunrise on the Reaping” soundtrack is now available for pre-order. It is scheduled to be released on Nov. 13, one week before the new “Hunger Games” spinoff hits theaters on Nov. 20.

The full tracklist for the “Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” soundtrack:

1. Whitney Peak — “The Raven I”

2. Noah Cyrus — “Ash and Snow”

3. Stephen Wilson Jr — “First in Line”

4. Bella Kay — “See It Coming”

5. Lizzy McAlpine — “The Wheel”

6. Whitney Peak — “The Raven II”

7. Sydney Rose — “Dove Song”

8. Ella Langley — “Here Then We’re Gone”

9. Madeline Edwards — “Wrestle with God”

10. Kacey Musgraves — “Ruthless (Arena Mix)”

11. Billy Vincent — “No Destination”

12. Whitney Peak — “The Raven III”

13. Gigi Perez — “Favor”

14. Hudson Freeman — “But You Wanted More”

15. The Smashing Pumpkins — “Black Stars”

16. Mckenna Grace — “Half Alive”

17. Stevie Nicks — “Doing The Best That I Can (Arena Mix)”

18. Whitney Peak — “The Goose and The Common”

19. Depeche Mode & KÁRYYN — “Survive (Arena Mix | KÁRYYN Rework)”

20. Emelie Trahan — “Same Blood”

21. Kashus Culpepper — “May Brings Flowers”

22. Scot Greenan — “The Old Therebefore”

23. Carter Faith — “Can’t Let You Go”

24. Tyler Childers — “Old Money”

25. Madison Cunningham — “Show Me Where The Ending Starts”

26. Jennifer Lawrence — “Deep in the Meadow”

27. Noah Kahan — “Draw You Out”

28. Violet Grohl — “Metal Birds”

29. The Cure — “Alone (Live in Berlin 2022)”