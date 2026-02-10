Magnolia Picks Up Olivia Wilde Sundance Comedy ‘I Want Your Sex’

Olivia Wilde is now two-for-two in finding distribution for her Sundance movies. After A24 landed “The Invite,” the comedy she directed and stars in alongside Seth Rogen, Magnolia Pictures has now acquired Gregg Araki’s new film “I Want Your Sex” in a seven-figure deal, the company announced on Tuesday.

Wilde stars in the colorful comedy as a provocative artist who strikes up a sub/dom relationship with her smitten subordinate, played by Cooper Hoffman. It’s Araki’s first film in over a decade, but is in lock step with his sex-filled, slightly campy style that he honed with features like “Mysterious Skin” and “Kaboom.”

The ensemble cast also includes Mason Gooding, Chase Sui Wonders, Johnny Knoxville, Margaret Cho, Roxane Mesquida, Charli XCX and Daveed Diggs.

Magnolia is planning a major theatrical release later this year.

In his positive review, TheWrap critic Chase Hutchinson called the film “frequently uproarious” and described it as “sexy” and “sinister.”

“’I Want Your Sex’ is a wild romp that represents all the reasons we love going to the movies,” said Magnolia Pictures co-CEOs Eamonn Bowles and Dori Begley. “As huge fans of Gregg Araki, we’re thrilled to unleash his widest theatrical release yet and Olivia Wilde and Cooper Hoffman’s insanely great performances on the masses.”

“I am over the moon and so grateful for the incredible reception at Sundance and Magnolia’s unadulterated passion for ‘I Want Your Sex,’” said Araki. “This has been a pure labor of love from day one and everyone at Magnolia is as pumped and excited as I am to get the film out there for audiences across the country to enjoy, react to and talk about.”

Black Bear presents in association with Desperate Pictures. A Gregg Araki movie. Directed by Gregg Araki, and written by Karley Sciortino & Araki, “I Want Your Sex” is produced by Araki, p.g.a., Seth Caplan, p.g.a., Teddy Schwarzman, Michael Heimler, Courtney L. Cunniff, p.g.a., Karley Sciortino. Co-producers are Beau J. Genot, Ezra Venetos, Tom Lee. Executive producers are Joanne Roberts Wiles, John Friedberg, Andrew Golov.

The film was produced and fully financed by Black Bear, which also handled international sales.

The deal was negotiated by Magnolia SVP of Acquisitions John Von Thaden and VP of Acquisitions Miranda Hill, with CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmaker.