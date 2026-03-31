Eli Roth’s ‘Ice Cream Man’ Horror Movie Sets Wide Release for August

This summer, we’ll all scream for ice cream.

That’s because Eli Roth’s “Ice Cream Man” is getting a wide theatrical release on Aug. 7 through Iconic Events Releasing and the filmmaker’s media company, The Horror Section.

“‘Ice Cream Man’ follows an idyllic summer town descending into madness when an ice cream man serves kids sweet delights with horrifying results,” per the logline. Roth also shared a chilling new poster for the film on Tuesday.

Ari Millen stars as the titular character, along with Benjamin Byron Davis, Dylan Hawco, Sarah Abbott, Kiori Mirza Waldman, Charlie Zeltzer and a trio from Roth’s “Thanksgiving” — Karen Cliche, Shiloh O’Reilly and Charlie Storey. The actor/director rounds out the cast.

This marks the first film from Roth under his Horror Section banner, which launched in March 2025. In addition to writing the movie with longtime collaborator Noah Belson, Roth also produced with Cream Productions’ Kate Harrison and Nas as an EP through Mass Appeal. Brandon Roberts composed the original score with music by Snoop Dogg, while Steve Newburn and Adrien Morot provided the prosthetic makeup effects.

“Ice Cream Man” sets up shoppe in a theater near you on Aug. 7.