Snoop Dogg Teams With Horror King Eli Roth for ‘Don’t Go in That House, Bitch!’

Eli Roth has returned. And this time he’s brought along Snoop Dogg.

The horror filmmaker behind “Hostel,” “Cabin Fever” and “Thanksgiving,” has a new film in the works. “Don’t Go In That House, Bitch!” will be financed and produced by Media Capital Technologies and Roth’s The Horror Section. Snoop Dogg will produce the film along with writing and producing the film’s original soundtrack.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but Roth had described the project as the ultimate haunted house movie.

Roth and Snoop Dogg had previously collaborated on the musician’s 2012 music video “La La La,” which Roth directed.

Both Roth and Snoop Dogg will also produce, alongside MCT’s Christopher Woodrow and Raj Singh. Executive producers include Jon Schnaars and Holly Adams for The Horror Section and Connor DiGregorio, Eli Massillon and Lorenzo Antonucci for MCT.

Roth will sell the movie at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. WME Independent will represent the international rights to the film.

“There are some ideas that are so ridiculous they don’t let you sleep. I have always wanted to make the ultimate haunted house movie, but something unlike any we’ve seen – something full on insane and over the top,” Roth said in a statement. “When I shared the idea with Snoop, he got it immediately and it was a no-brainer to make this film together. Snoop loves horror movies, and I want this to be the ultimate collab, bringing out the craziest from both of us. Just don’t say we didn’t warn you.”

“We are proud to be collaborating with two trailblazing creatives – Eli Roth and Snoop Dogg – to bring ‘Don’t Go in That House, Bitch!’ to life,” MCT principals Woodrow and Singh said in a statement. “Eli’s visionary approach to horror, combined with Snoop’s unparalleled creative energy, promises a film that will push boundaries and captivate audiences. At MCT, we’re committed to fueling bold, innovative projects like this one, and we can’t wait to share what comes of this innovative collaboration.”

“Don’t Go in That House, Bitch!” is the second Roth project from The Horror Section, after “Ice Cream Man,” which wrapped principal photography today in Toronto.

MCT is represented by CAA, Eli Roth by WME, and Snoop Dogg by WME.