Eli Roth’s ‘Ice Cream Man’ Trailer Offers Stone Cold Thrills

Eli Roth’s “Ice Cream Man” is on the way.

The latest from the horror auteur and his The Horror Section shingle, concerns a mysterious ice cream man (Ari Millen), who rolls into a small town and starts serving the kids of the community sweet treats with deadly side effects. It arrives in theaters on Aug. 7 (because what isn’t better than a frosty cone in the dog days of summer?) but you can watch the brand-new trailer below right now.

https://youtu.be/zTch2j_sqng?si=7Zh9BQW6e1kWJmY2

While very much a teaser, “Ice Cream Man” appears to deliver some demented thrills, with shades of the finale of “Weapons,” featuring kids murderously chasing adults.

Roth has previously said that “Ice Cream Man” reflects his experience of becoming a father and the anxieties associated with that new stage of his life.

Benjamin Byron Davis, Roth, Karen Cliche, Dylan Hawco, Sarah Abbott, Shiloh O’Reilly, Kiori Mirza Waldman, Charlie Zeltzer and Charlie Storey also star.

Roth co-wrote “Ice Cream Man” with Noah Belson and also produced and directed the film. The movie features music from Snoop Dogg and Emmy-winning composer Brandon Roberts. Christopher Woodrow, Raj Singh and Kate Harrison produced alongside Roth. Rapper Nas serves as an executive producer.

The Horror Section, Roth’s studio, will produce and help distribute the film, partnering with Iconic Events Releasing for its Aug. 7 launch.

Roth’s last film as a director was 2024’s notorious “Borderlands,” based on the popular video game series, which suffered from a delayed release and reshoots overseen by a different director (“Deadpool” filmmaker Tim Miller). Before that, he helmed the hit slasher “Thanksgiving” (and is still working on a sequel), the shark advocacy documentary “Fin” and Amblin’s “The House with a Clock in Its Walls.”

“Ice Cream Man” arrives in theaters Aug. 7.