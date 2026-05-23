Idris Elba Responds to New James Bond Casting: ‘I’m Honestly Not in the Race Ever’

Despite years of rumors insisting the opposite, Idris Elba said in an interview published Saturday that he’s never really been considered for the role of James Bond. “My name’s not getting thrown out, no way,” he told People.

“They’re going younger. And I wish them all the luck of the world. I can’t wait — it’s going to be amazing,” Elba added. “I’m honestly not in the race ever. I wasn’t in the race in the first place.”

Rumors surrounding Elba’s potential casting as the British spy date back to at least 2011. “I’d definitely consider it,” Elba told NPR at the time when asked about playing the character. “I just don’t want to be the Black James Bond. Sean Connery wasn’t the Scottish James Bond, and Daniel Craig wasn’t the blue-eyed James Bond. So if I played him, I don’t want to be called the Black James Bond.”

He appeared to shut down the possibility a few years later.

“Isn’t 007 supposed to handsome? Glad you think I’ve got a shot! Happy New year people,” Elba tweeted in 2014. His message appeared to be inspired in part by a leaked January 2014 email from Amy Pascal to Elizabeth Cantillon, the former executive vice president of production for Columbia Pictures.

“Idris should be the next Bond,” Pascal wrote.

In August 2018, Elba offered simply a pointed, “No,” when asked by the hosts of “Good Morning Britain” if he would take on the role.

The quest to find a new Bond began in May of this year. “The search for the next James Bond is underway,” a spokesperson for Amazon MGM Studios said in a statement. “While we don’t plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we’re excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right.”

Denis Villeneuve is set to direct the upcoming films, and British casting director Nina Gold (“Game of Thrones,” “The Crown”) is spearheading the search.