Harrison Ford Will Appear in New Indiana Jones Attraction at Walt Disney World

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Harrison Ford will finally serve as the model for Indiana Jones in a new attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, part of the Walt Disney World resort outside of Orlando, Fla.

The announcement was made at D23, where Ford sent in a video stating that, for the first time in a Disney theme park attraction, they will use his actual likeness. For the ongoing attraction Indiana Jones and the Temple of the Forbidden Eye (a.k.a. the Indiana Jones Adventure) at Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, Walt Disney Imagineering didn’t have access to Ford’s voice or likeness, which is very apparent to discerning riders.

This new attraction, dubbed Indiana Jones and the Myth of the Jade Serpent, is planned as one of the cornerstones for the new Tropical Americas section of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, taking over a section of the park formerly known as Dinoland, U.S.A. The Indiana Jones attraction specifically will take over the show building that previously held Dinosaur (formerly Countdown to Extinction), which used the same ride vehicles and track layout as the Indiana Jones Adventure in Disneyland.

As for the story of this new Indiana Jones attraction, it was revealed that the new original narrative will be set in the 1950’s, before the events of “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.” On the hunt for a mysterious artifact in South America, Indiana Jones (and, by extension, the guests) will be plunged into the underworld.

And wouldn’t you know it? The underworld is guarded by a massive, feathered snake. Why’d it have to be snakes?

Other attractions in the new Tropical Americas section of Disney’s Animal Kingdom include an “Encanto”-themed next-level dark ride called Antonio’s Fiestda de Encanto, with the entire cast of the animated classic returning to voice their roles, along with a carousel featuring adorable versions of some of Disney’s most iconic animal characters.

No timeline has been given for the opening of Tropical Americas at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and whether or not it will open in phases, as Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge did.