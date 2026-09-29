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International South Asian Film Festival Canada Picks 2026 Winners | Exclusive

Sarmad Sultan Khoosat’s “Lali” and Habiba Nosheen’s “The Gymnasts of Fisherman Colony” take top prizes

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Khoosat Films
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Sarmad Sultan Khoosat’s “Lali” and Habiba Nosheen’s “The Gymnasts of Fisherman Colony” took two of the top prizes at the International South Asian Film Festival of Canada, which announced its 2026 competition winners on Sunday in Surrey, British Columbia. 

Co-written and directed by Khoosat, “Lali” won the award for Excellence in Feature Filmmaking at iSAFF. The film had its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival earlier this year and gave iSAFF its British Columbia premiere as the festival’s opening night selection. “The Gymnasts of Fisherman Colony” enjoyed its Canadian Premiere and took home the Excellence in Documentary Filmmaking after having its world premiere in June at the Tribeca Festival. The feature documentary is executive produced by Malala Yousafzai and recent Emmys host Mariska Hargitay. 

Other films and filmmakers recognized at Awards Night included Indian actor Sayani Gupta’s directorial short film “Aasmani,” as well as director and cinematographer Nausheen Dadabhoy, who received honors from jury members in two different categories.

“Over the past 16 years, iSAFF has remained a home for bold filmmakers and unforgettable stories,” festival producer Mannu Sandhu said in a Tuesday statement. “This year’s films and award winners showcase the extraordinary talent and range of South Asian cinema and we’re proud to bring them to the city of Surrey.”

iSAFF featured winners and honorable mentions in five categories — Excellence in Feature Filmmaking, Excellence in Documentary Filmmaking, Excellence in Short Filmmaking (North America), Excellence in Short Filmmaking (International) and the Sher Pride Award for Best 2SLGBTQ+ Film, which is sponsored by Sher Pride and also features a cash prize.

See the full list of winners, below:

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iSAFF 2026 Competition Winners 

Excellence in Short Filmmaking (International) 

Winner: “Kuchar,” Vaidaangi Sharma 

Honorable Mention: “We Were Here,” Pranav Bhasin 

Honorable Mention: “Aasmani,” Sayani Gupta 

Excellence in Short Filmmaking (North America) 

Winner: “Anatomy of a F*ckboy,” Fatima Asghar 

Honorable Mention: “Portrait,” Ishq Pradhan

Honorable Mention: “The Curfew,” Shehrezad Maher 

The Sher Pride Award for Best 2SLGBTQ+ Film 

Winner: “Halal Bodies,” Nausheen Dadabhoy 

Honorable Mention: “Shitcute,” Ritisha Jhamb & Ry Fry 

Excellence in Documentary Filmmaking 

Winner: The Gymnasts of Fisherman Colony, Habiba Nosheen 

Honorable Mention: Harvest Party at Camp Two, Rajan Gill & Reaa Puri 

Honorable Mention: Halal Bodies, Nausheen Dadabhoy 

Excellence in Feature Filmmaking 

Winner: Lali, Sarmad Sultan Khoosat 

The festival’s Feature Film Jury included acclaimed actor Sayani Gupta, Casting Director and CSA President Destiny Lilly, and Canadian filmmaker Amar Wala. Serving on the festival’s juries in the four accompanying categories were UBC Pprofessor Neda Maghbouleh, artist and activist Sundeep Morrison, filmmaker Sam Eilertsen, and multihyphenate artists Kausar Mohammed, Parvesh Cheena, and Jess McLeod, alongside casting director Bim Narine, producer Julie Bersani, actor Yvette González Nacer, screenwriter Manu Chopra, producer Anchal Khaneja and filmmaker and actor Uttera Singh. 

The iSAFF board also announced special awards to attending filmmakers and performers at their Honors Night hosted on Wednesday September 23rd. The awards included awards for the following: Emerging Artist Award, the DGC BC Emerging Director Award co-presented by The Directors Guild of Canada (DGC), the Leadership Award, the Icon Award, and the very special Deepa Mehta Legacy Award which was inaugurated last year in honor of its Oscar-nominated namesake, filmmaker Deepa Mehta. 

iSAFF Honors Night Award Recipients 

Emerging Artist Award: G. Amarnath Sankar 

DGC BC Emerging Director Award: Shanthini Balasubhramanian 

Leadership Award: Sayani Gupta 

Icon Award: Sarmad Sultan Khoosat 

Deepa Mehta Legacy Award: Balinder Johal 

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Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor is a senior film reporter at TheWrap, writing broadly across topics including blockbuster films, production, animation and with a side passion for Hollywood’s theme parks. Before joining the site in 2021, Drew was a film journalist with a keen interest in animation and Disney history. Drew has been covering film, television and theme…

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