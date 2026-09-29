Charlie Sheen Returns to TV With ‘Happy Jack’ Comedy Series Co-Starring Dad Martin Sheen

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Father and son duo Charlie and Martin Sheen are teaming up for “Happy Jack,” a new half-hour family comedy series for AMC and AMC+.

The show, which comes from AMC Studios, will begin production in Los Angeles early next year on a six-episode first season, with a premiere slated for 2027.

Charlie Sheen plays Jack Chambers, who is described as a “bit of a lifelong ne’er-do-well” with two daughters. His daughter Kate runs his company and keeps him on the rails, while his daughter Sam is a wild child who is more like her dad. Appropriately, Martin Sheen will play Chambers’ father.

“When Sam comes home to introduce everyone to her new boyfriend, Jack’s shocked to learn Paul, a former investment banker turned van life guru, is the same age as he is,” the logline states. “Shocked at first (hypocrisy be damned), Jack soon realizes he’s got a choice to make. Will he keep looking out for number one, or embrace this last chance to be a real part of his daughters’ lives?”

“Happy Jack” is written by executive producers and co-showrunners Jim Patterson and Matt Ross, who previously worked together on “Two and a Half Men” and “The Ranch.” Other EPs include Charlie Sheen, Todd Christopher, The Tannenbaum Company’s Eric and Kim Tannenbaum and Jason Wang, and 20th Television.

“What a thrill to welcome Charlie Sheen and Martin Sheen to AMC and AMC+, playing a father and son in this original family comedy, ‘Happy Jack,’” AMC Studios President and AMC Global Media Chief Content Officer Dan McDermott said in a statement. “I worked with Charlie years ago on ‘Spin City’ and he is a singular talent who has owned the screen in some of the most unforgettable films and television series ever made. We love this show from a great creative team, led by Jim Patterson and Matt Ross, and the Tannenbaums. This is definitely something new for AMC, and we can’t wait to bring it to viewers next year.”

“I’ve always heard the moments that truly matter happen when they’re supposed to. The good folks at AMC have played a huge hand in deciding that moment is now,” Charlie Sheen added. “It’s no secret that it’s been a minute, and I’m thrilled to be going back on television in such a meaningful way in an equally wonderful show. The crew has reassembled – suffice it to say, it’s time to give the people what they want.”

“Happy Jack” will be filmed in front of a live audience at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank. It will also be part of the slate of original programming AMC Global Media will present to international buyers at MIPCOM in October.