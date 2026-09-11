‘Point Break’ TV Show Greenlit at AMC From Showrunners Dave Kalstein and Christopher C. Rogers

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AMC will revive “Point Break” with a new series over three decades after the original film launched.

AMC Global Media has greenlit a “Point Break” TV show for AMC and AMC+ set in present day, centered on a new heist crew with ties to the notorious Ex-Presidents gang. The series, which is produced by lead studio Alcon Television Group and co-producer StudioCanal, hails from showrunners and executive producers Dave Kalstein (“Treadstone,” “Quantico”) and Christopher C. Rogers (“Halt and Catch Fire,” “Sugar”).

Set over 30 years after the events of the original 1991 film, a new heist crew has emerged and the FBI must rely on a mysterious ex-pro surfer with a checkered past to infiltrate them, per the logline. The first season, which consists of eight episodes, will go into production in early 2027.

The series order comes several months after AMC announced the “Point Break” series was in development in late April, alongside a NASCAR show starring Dennis Quaid.

Alcon co-founders and co-CEOs Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson

also EP with Alcon Television Group head of television Ben Roberts and Julia Cohen. M-K Kennedy, Paul Gilbert and Daniel Gratton oversee “Point Break” for StudioCanal, which will handle international sales and worldwide distribution outside of the U.S. and Canada.

Steven Johnson, Diego Piasek and Gene Hong will serve as co-executive producers, with Emily Yoshida and Ben Cook as supervising producers.

“Start with one of the most entertaining and unforgettable action films ever made, add a powerhouse creative team and producing partners, massive fan interest that has been clear from the moment we announced the series was in development and you get a greenlight we could not be more excited about,” Dan McDermott, AMC Global Media chief content officer and AMC Studios president, said in a Friday statement. “Dave Kalstein and Chris Rogers have created a story and characters that honor the legacy of the film and will bring a new generation of Ex-Presidents to the world.”

“’Point Break’ was the movie that rocked our worlds forever,” Kalstein and Rogers added. “It was this wild cinematic sermon on friendship, outlaws, and spirituality that struck our souls. As we got older, we realized it hit millions of people the same way. Point Break is more than just a movie — it’s a way of looking at the world. We are so honored to be carrying this legacy forward with Alcon, AMC and StudioCanal. We’re putting together a series that will inspire audiences everywhere to seek The Ultimate.”

The original “Point Break” was directed by Kathryn Bigelow and starred Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves, Gary Busey and Lori Petty.

“We’re excited to see Point Break move into production with AMC. Dave and Chris have a strong vision for the series and a clear understanding of what makes this world so compelling,” Johnson and Kosove shared. “We’re looking forward to working closely with AMC and the creative team to bring this series to audiences.”

“The opportunity to ride this legendary wave with AMC Studios and Alcon Television Group, bringing this globally beloved IP to Canal+ subscribers and audiences around the world was beyond compelling,” StudioCanal Worldwide Television managing director M-K Kennedy agreed. “We can’t wait to get started!”