AMC Networks Rebrands to AMC Global Media

AMC Networks is rebranding itself to AMC Global Media, the company announced on Wednesday.

“Our new name reflects the ongoing transformation of our business into a global media and studio-driven company, with streaming out front as our leading source of domestic revenue,” CEO Kristin Dolan said in a statement. “AMC Global Media produces and curates high-quality content and distributes it to viewers around the world through a variety of platforms and partnerships.”

Per an 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, AMC Global Media common stock will remain listed on the Nasdaq under the current AMCX ticker symbol. Outstanding stock certificates for shares of the company’s Class A and B common stock are not affected by the name change, continue to be valid and need not be exchanged.

AMC Global Media is headquartered in the United States, with international operations in Iberia, Latin America, Central Europe, the U.K., Australia and New Zealand.

Its portfolio includes targeted streaming services AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK, HIDIVE and All Reality; cable networks AMC, BBC America (which includes U.S. distribution and sales responsibilities for BBC News), IFC, SundanceTV and We TV; and film distribution label Independent Film Company. It also operates AMC Studios, its in-house studio, production and distribution arm behind franchises including The Walking Dead Universe and Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe.

The media company produces approximately 1,000 hours of original content, including live sports. Its programming also spans food, lifestyle, true crime, movies and documentaries, reaching subscribers in more than 100 countries and territories around the world.

In 2025, AMC’s streaming revenue grew 12% to $677 million, primarily due to the impact of price increases across its services. Total subscribers were unchanged at 10.4 million. The company saw its most-watched year ever across its portfolio of streaming services in terms of total viewing hours and a sequential improvement in retention in the fourth quarter. It also disclosed that more than 1.1 million Spectrum TV customers have activated the ad-supported version of AMC+ that is bundled with its video service.

Looking ahead, the company’s upcoming titles include “The Audacity,” which premieres Sunday on AMC and AMC+; “The Terror: Devil in Silver,” which premieres May 7 on AMC+; and Brooke Shields’ “You’re Killing Me,” which premieres May 18 on Acorn TV. In addition, “Interview with the Vampire” Season 3, which is now called “The Vampire Lestat” and stars Sam Reid, will premiere in June.